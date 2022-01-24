Azelis inaugurates state-of-the-art Regional Innovation Center for Food & Nutrition in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Jun 1, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Azelis, a leading innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, announces the opening of its Regional Innovation Center (RIC) for Food & Nutrition (F&N) in Singapore, further demonstrating the Group’s commitment to continuously invest in its innovation capabilities.

The RIC will generate a wealth of possibilities for food innovation towards healthier and tastier solutions through pioneering, ready-to-use formulations with advanced, sustainable ingredients. Functioning as an innovation catalyst for the F&N ecosystem in Asia Pacific, the RIC is an essential milestone in Azelis’ growth strategy, strengthening the Group’s position as a leading provider of innovative solutions.

In addition to the RIC, Azelis’ five F&N application laboratories across Asia Pacific form a regional innovation network that brings together the technical expertise and formulation capabilities of the local and regional teams for greater synergy. This setup allows Azelis to serve the F&N market more efficiently, realize advanced ingredient synergies and develop ground-breaking formulations and sustainable solutions that will be cascaded across the region.

Vikash Raj, Asia Pacific Innovation Director, remarks: “The RIC allows us to support our customers in their projects by developing innovative solutions for all stages of the formulation process from concept to final product, across industry applications in Bakery, Beverage, Confectionery, Dairy and Savory. Focusing on innovation in new products and applications is our objective, and thanks to our comprehensive lateral value chain, we have access to sustainable building blocks for food and beverage formulations. Our vision for the RIC is to positively impact our sustainability, health, and wellness ambitions by creating pioneering formulations that address nutrition and health challenges and bring healthy solutions to the mainstream market.”

Laurent Nataf, CEO & President Asia Pacific, comments: “With more than 20 laboratories in the region covering our key market segments, we have significantly invested in our innovation capabilities across Asia Pacific to ensure we deliver on our brand promise, ‘Innovation through formulation’. Our regional innovation network builds on our formulation expertise and technical capabilities by encouraging greater collaboration across our teams to strengthen cross-country synergies, increase efficiency, and ensure consistent formulation success for our customers. We look forward to further strengthening our partnerships with our customers and principals by allowing them to leverage the strength of our ever-growing innovation network capabilities, remaining their innovation partner of choice.”

To find out more, watch a video introducing the Regional Innovation Center in Singapore. https://youtu.be/RDJ4OhQcDh8

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry present in over 50 countries across the globe with over 3,000 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 51,000 customers, supported by ~2,300 principal relationships, creating a turnover of EUR2.8 billion (2021). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers’ product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. EcoVadis Platinum rated, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

http://www.azelis.com/

