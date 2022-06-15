BayWa r.e. wins big at Huawei APAC Digital Innovation Congress 2022

BANGKOK, Jun 15, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Global renewable energy developer, service provider and distributor, BayWa r.e. was the big winner at the Huawei APAC Digital Innovation Congress 2022 held in Singapore on May 19 and 20.

Mr Junrhey Castro, Managing Director, BayWa r.e. Solar Trade SEA, receives the Excellent Marketing Award from Mr Kevin Lin, Marketing Director, Huawei APAC Digital Power Business at the Huawei APAC Digital Innovation Congress 2022.

Topics of the Huawei APAC Digital Innovation Congress included ongoing advancements in ICT and speeding up digital transformation across industries, as well as green and low-carbon development.

Besides winning the Instructor Gold Award 2022, recognised for best in technical and after-sales support, BayWa r.e. also swept awards in the “20-Million Revenue”, “Top Seller” and “Excellent Marketing” categories.

Junrhey Castro, Managing Director, BayWa r.e. Solar Systems Corporation said, “These awards are not possible without the support and trust of BayWa r.e.’s customer base, and bear testament to the great work that our team have done. A customer-centric approach to business, coupled with the hard work and dedication of the local teams, have led us to being successful thus far and this will continue to spur BayWa r.e. on to greater heights.”

“Advancement of solar technology and innovations within the industry to match with the adoption of digitalization will accelerate solar industry growth in APAC and globally. Digitalization drives development and decarbonization ensures that this development is sustainable”, Castro added.

BayWa r.e. has been Huawei’s partner in sales, distribution, and a Certified Service Partner in Thailand since 2019, providing premium solar products and solutions, with the company seeing an exponential growth in the Thai market by 30%.

“BayWa r.e. has been an integral partner for our growth in the Thai market, with a promising outlook for our partnership in the Philippines and Vietnam. Their awards are much deserved, and we look forward to taking our future cooperation to the next new level”, Victor Sheng, Director of Huawei Digital Power Partner and Ecosystem Development, said.

Thailand has clear ambitions to further advance renewable energy adoption in order to meet the country’s target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) to 20.8% below business-as-usual levels by 2030. Advanced solar technology with reliable and efficient service is vital to ensuring increased uptake of solar installations. BayWa r.e.’s partnership with Huawei aims to support this renewable energy growth in Thailand.

