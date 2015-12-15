Belay Investment Group Appoints Eliza Bailey Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer

Amy Ko named Chief Operating Officer

Barry Chase named Executive Chairman

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belay Investment Group (“Belay”), a majority woman-owned real estate investment management firm that pursues equity and debt investment opportunities primarily in middle-market infill properties on behalf of its institutional investors, announced today the appointment of Eliza Bailey, Managing Principal, as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of the firm, and Amy Ko, Managing Principal, as Chief Operating Officer. Barry Chase, who has stepped down from his role as CEO, is being named Executive Chairman.

Eliza Bailey, with 26 years in the industry, has built and led global platforms that have invested over $2 billion in capital in both debt and equity real estate strategies. As a founding partner of Belay, she has played a pivotal role in the daily decision making and leadership of the firm. Amy Ko, with 27 years in the industry, has led corporate finance for a multibillion-dollar public REIT and led the merger of finance and operations of two publicly traded real estate companies. As a founding partner of Belay, she has elevated Belay’s operations through establishing investment management best practices.

Belay has experienced incredible growth in recent years, during which it has more than doubled its team and tripled its AUM to over $800 million in total. Over the last 18 months, Belay’s investment team has closed 81 investments and has formed five new and expanded four existing operating partner relationships. This investment activity includes increased commitments to industrial and multifamily investments, and an entry into the debt market. Belay expects to make significant investments over the coming year during which it will remain committed to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion in commercial real estate, a core value of the firm.

“I am excited to continue to lead Belay as CEO and CIO. We have built an excellent reputation and world class team, which has set us up to build on our success with a focus on growing operating partner relationships, executing on investments and increasing AUM,” said Ms. Bailey.

“Belay’s operations have never been stronger. We have built tremendous momentum and as I officially assume the role of COO, I look forward to maintaining Belay’s best-in-class operational capabilities,” said Ms. Ko.

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve as CEO. I am incredibly proud of what we have built at Belay. Eliza, Amy, and the team are well positioned to expand the Belay platform for the future. I look forward to supporting Belay in its continued evolution in my new role as Executive Chairman,” said Mr. Chase.

About Belay Investment Group

Belay Investment Group, LLC is a majority women-owned real estate investment management firm that pursues debt and equity investment opportunities, primarily middle-market infill properties in urban/suburban transit hub markets, on behalf of its institutional investors. Belay implements its investment strategies through long-term relationships with high caliber, local operating partners, and sector specialists. The firm has earned a reputation in the industry for supporting the growth and development of operators and emerging managers (including diverse firms), beyond providing investment capital. Visit www.belayinvestmentgroup.com for more information.

Contacts

Eliza Bailey



Belay Investment Group



[email protected]