Berkeley Lights to Participate at the 27th European Society for Animal Cell Technology Meeting

Lonza and Edinburgh Genome Foundry to present their high-throughput single-cell screening workflow use cases using the Beacon® Platform

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in digital cell biology, today announced its participation at the 27th Annual European Society for Animal Cell Technology (ESCAT), being held from June 26 – 29, 2022 at the Lisbon Congress Centre in Lisbon, Portugal. This year’s conference, with the motto, “Advanced Cell Technologies: Making Protein, Cell, and Gene Therapies a Reality,” is designed to provide scientists, engineers and other specialists access to the latest innovations, advances, tools and equipment in cell technology.

At ESCAT, Berkeley Lights will participate in a symposium session focused on accelerating cell line engineering and development. The company will also feature its Beacon platform technology and workflows in booth #39 for attendees to explore with hands-on demonstrations of our Optofluidic technology as well as how to apply the Berkeley Lights Custom Productivity Assay to rapidly select clones that are producing high-quality bispecific molecules.

Symposium session: Advance and automate cell profiling with Berkeley Lights technology and tools to accelerate cell line engineering and development

Date: Sunday, June 26, 10:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. (GMT+1), Auditorium VIII

Abstract: Generation of stable CHO cell lines for biologics manufacturing is a resource-intensive process that can add months to therapeutic or reagent development timelines. In this ESCAT symposium session, participants will learn how the Beacon Platform is removing critical bottlenecks and providing valuable information on function and quality much earlier in the process by featuring the work of Rennos Fragkoudis, manager of the Edinburgh Genome Foundry (EGF) at The University of Edinburgh.

Fragkoudis will present how the EGF’s suite of cutting-edge computational tools and integrated automation technologies have facilitated projects in gene therapy, vaccine development and metabolic engineering. As the first-of-its-kind in a European academic facility, EGF’s investment in the Beacon Platform has provided their customers unparalleled access to state-of-the-art technology to perform previously unworkable high-throughput single-cell screening experiments.

In addition, Peter O’Callaghan, Head of Expression System Sciences at Lonza, will present information on how Lonza is leveraging new cell and process technologies for enhancing cell line constructions, enabled through the use of its multiple Beacon Platforms.

Finally, a panel discussion, moderated by Berkeley Lights, will conclude this symposium session that will focus on the role of advanced screening technologies, automation, and computational tools in accelerating cell line engineering and development projects across academia and industry.

Berkeley Lights is a leading digital cell biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional, and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect® chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

