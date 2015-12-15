Bible Coin (BIBL) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – June 28, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Bible Coin (BIBL) on June 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BIBL/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Equipping the church with modern technologies such as blockchain, Bible Coin (BIBL) leads the church to the new web3 frontier with its transparent donations, empowered missionaries and accessible contents. Its native token BIBL has been listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 (UTC+8) on June 28, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Bible Coin

The Church has had its fair share of difficulties and challenges regarding monetary issues. These challenges can range from not having enough funding for missions/missionaries to having hundreds of thousands – even to millions – of donations being mishandled or stolen.

To address these existing issues, Bible Coin builds a blockchain ecosystem of applications, communities, and services that connects churches, missionaries, philanthropists, and relevant non-government organizations. It aims to foster a thriving global community of believers based on trust and accountability.

The primary platform of Bible Coin is its decentralized app (DApp), which helps users access the platform’s community and services as well as the BIBL wallet feature. This DApp forms a major part of the Bible Coin project as this is where believers will be able to keep track of all their contributions. Parishioners would only need to download the DApp and create an account to stay engaged in all of their church’s activities.

There are various services provided by Bible Coin using blockchain technology and advanced identification features, enabling users to seamlessly donate and make payments to other people online using cryptocurrency. Through Bible Coin ecosystem, missionaries can request funding from believers of different churches for all charity works, and parishioners can view how church funds are being spent to ensure transparency and accountability.

In addition, pastors, musicians, and artists in Bible Coin ecosystem can mint NFTs of their sermons, songs, artworks, sacred objects etc. Churches can even conduct remote elections and facilitate voting for a specific direction they must take. Furthermore, Bible Coin fosters a modern community of believers with the help of digital communication tools.

About BIBL Token

BIBL is the native token of Bible Coin ecosystem. It has an array of uses to help modern churches with their needs, such as P2P transfers, donations, subscription fee, governance, royalties, and more.

Based on BEP-20, BIBL has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for token sale, another 20% is allocated for the development of the ecosystem, which includes the creation of the DApp, as well as the mobilization of the team’s marketing efforts, 15% is reserved for advisors and partners, 5% will be given to the community through airdrops and bonuses, and the remaining 40% is reserved for the team.

The BIBL token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 (UTC+8) on June 28, 2022, investors who are interested in Bible Coin investment can easily buy and sell BIBL token on LBank Exchange right now.

