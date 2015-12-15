BioCorRx Featured on LiveNOW from FOX

ANAHEIM, CA, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the “Company”), a developer and provider of innovative treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders, today announced that Tom Welch, Executive Vice President of BioCorRx Inc., was featured on LiveNOW from FOX. Mr. Welch discussed BioCorRx’s pilot program with 2B3D, a virtual, augmented, and mixed reality technology company, a first-of-its-kind post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and addiction treatment solutions program for veterans in the metaverse setting.

LiveNOW from FOX is a non-stop stream of breaking news, live events and stories taking place across the nation.

To watch the interview, please go to: https://www.biocorrx.com/news-media/media.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. Beat Addiction Recovery is a substance use disorder recovery program that typically includes BioCorRx’s proprietary Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) modules along with peer support via mobile app along with medication prescribed by an independent treating physician under their discretion. The UnCraveRx® Weight Loss Program is also a medication assisted weight loss program that includes access to concierge on-demand wellness specialists: nutritionists, fitness experts and personal support from behavioral experts; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx®. The Company also controls BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage drug development subsidiary currently seeking FDA approval for BICX104, an implantable naltrexone pellet for treatment of alcohol and opioid use disorders. For more information on BICX and its subsidiary pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “become,” “plan,” “will,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown. risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.

