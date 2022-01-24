Biofrontera, Inc. Recognized for Rapid Sales Growth, Innovative Therapies and Marketing Excellence

Named Among the 10 Fastest–Growing Life Sciences Companies to Watch in 2022 by CIOCoverage Magazine

New Ameluz® Marketing Campaign Receives Gold 2022 Award of Excellence from The Communicator Awards

WOBURN, Mass, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announced today that the Company has been recognized for its contributions to the life sciences industry and for its newest Ameluz® marketing campaign.

Biofrontera was named by CIOCoverage Magazine as one of the 10 fastest-growing life sciences companies to watch in 20221. The publication recognized Biofrontera’s commitment to its industry and wrote, “as one of the most forward-thinking companies, Biofrontera Inc. brings unparalleled therapies and service to patients and healthcare providers in the dermatology community by focusing on innovative therapy options that enable dermatology healthcare professionals to help improve the lives of their patients2.”

Separately, Biofrontera’s new Ameluz® marketing campaign with a creative call to action emphasizing the threat of actinic keratoses (AK), titled “Danger Lurks Below the Surface” and featuring images of sharks, earned a Gold 2022 Award of Excellence3 from The Communicator Awards, a leading international industry-agnostic awards program recognizing excellence in communication, championing effective and meaningful work. This campaign, which was developed in collaboration with the healthcare-focused branding agency Elevate Healthcare Marketing, aims to create awareness of the danger associated with visible and invisible AKs. It also positions Ameluz® plus BF-RhodoLED® (Ameluz®-PDT) as the only photodynamic therapy with an approval for field treatment that enables healthcare professionals to protect patients against the risks posed by fields of premalignant AKs.

“I am proud of my colleagues and our collaborators who help us to deliver such a high standard of patient satisfaction and innovation, and congratulate them on Biofrontera being profiled by these two specialty media publications. CIOCoverage Magazine recognized Biofrontera for ‘exhibiting excellence in transforming life sciences business,’ and we aim to keep delivering that excellence throughout 2022 and beyond. Our latest Ameluz® marketing campaign is resonating extremely well as we are hearing from dermatologists of growing awareness among their patients of precancerous skin lesions and the danger they represent,” stated Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera Inc.

About Actinic Keratosis

Actinic keratosis (AK) is a superficial, potentially pre-cancerous skin lesion caused by chronic sun exposure that may, if left untreated, develop into life-threatening skin cancer called squamous cell carcinoma. AKs typically appear on sun-exposed areas such as the face, bald scalp, arms or the back of the hands. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, in the U.S. AK affected approximately 58 million people in 2020 and an estimated 12.7 million AK treatments were performed. The most common treatment for AK is cryotherapy, with approximately 86% of the market. Topical drugs for the treatment of AK had a market share of about 12%, followed by photodynamic therapy (PDT) treatments with about a 2% share.

About Ameluz®

Ameluz® (aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride gel, 10%), Biofrontera’s flagship product, is FDA-approved for use in combination with the BF-RhodoLED® lamp for photodynamic therapy (PDT) for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis (AK) of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp. Biofrontera’s commercial focus is to improve the market positioning of Ameluz® to become the leading PDT drug for the treatment of AK, especially in patients with more than 15 lesions, and positioning Ameluz® as the number one treatment choice for patients with extended skin areas affected by AK. Ameluz® and Biofrontera’s RhodoLED® lamp series are being further developed through ongoing clinical studies by Biofrontera’s license and supply partner.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit https://www.biofrontera-us.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s business and marketing strategy, future operations and business, potential to expand the label of Ameluz®, market presence and position of Ameluz® and ongoing clinical trials conducted by our licensing partners and the future impact of such trials on the market for Ameluz®. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements we make. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to, the impact of extraordinary external events, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic; any changes in the Company’s relationship with its licensors; the ability of the Company’s licensors to fulfill their obligations to the Company in a timely manner; the Company’s ability to achieve and sustain profitability; whether the current global disruptions in supply chains will impact the Company’s ability to obtain and distribute its licensed products; changes in the practices of healthcare providers, including any changes to the coverage, reimbursement and pricing for procedures using the Company’s licensed products; the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials; availability and timing of data from clinical trials; whether results of earlier clinical trials or trials of Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® in different disease indications or product applications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials; uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals; whether the market opportunity for Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® is consistent with the Company’s expectations; the Company’s ability to complete the transition to a public company; the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel; the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and other factors that may be disclosed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The Company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

