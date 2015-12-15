BioStem Technologies® CEO to Appear on the Benzinga All Access Show on June 17,2022

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioStem Technologies® (OTC: BSEM), a leading, innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts for regenerative therapies will be hosted on Benzinga’s All Access show, which airs on Benzinga TV and Benzinga’s YouTube channel on June 17 2022, at 10:20 AM EST.

BioStem Technologies CEO Jason Matuszewski will be interviewed and provide updates on the latest developments in BioStem’s business growth and portfolio of products. A link to the YouTube broadcast will be available in our investor relations news portal at the below link:

https://www.biostemtechnologies.com/news.

Or watch or listen live to the All-Access broadcast via the Benzinga YouTube channel in the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e86eV1JzMontserratDzo

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM): BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts for regenerative therapies. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioRetain® processing method. BioRetain has been developed by applying the latest research in regenerative medicine, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB®”). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). Our portfolio of quality brands includes VENDAJE®, VENDAJE® AC, and VENDAJE® OPTIC. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company’s FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida.

