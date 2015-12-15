Blue Ridge Strengthens Leadership Team with Strategic Executive Hires

New CMO, CSO, and CFO added to drive innovation and accelerate growth

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blue Ridge, the integrated and intelligent supply chain planning and pricing optimization platform, today announced three key appointments to its executive team. Prashant Bhatia named Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Brian Murphy is the company’s new Chief Sales Officer (CSO), and Sam Sharff joins as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Bhatia, Murphy, and Sharff join the company as Blue Ridge continues to accelerate its growth and innovation at a rapid pace. Within the last year, the organization introduced new offerings to the market, scaled its customer base, and expanded its team globally. Both Bhatia and Murphy will leverage their respective 25 years of experience in enterprise and supply chain technology to lead Blue Ridge’s go-to-market activities globally. Sharff will play a central role in strengthening the financial operations and driving long-term growth.

“Blue Ridge is transforming the way organizations plan, manage, and optimize their inventories and supply chain processes,” said Bhatia. “As global disruptions continue, we see exponential growth ahead for the company and the brands it serves. I’m honored to bring my experience in scaling organizations through aggressive go-to-market strategies to build upon their success.”

Prior to Blue Ridge, Bhatia served as SVP of Enterprise Commerce Solutions for Radial and Chief Product & Marketing Officer for Stibo Systems. He has also held product and marketing roles at Blue Yonder, SAP, and Manhattan Associates.

Murphy joins Blue Ridge following his position as VP of Sales at Ryder System and Stord. Previously, Murphy was Senior Director of Business Development at XPO Logistics where he assisted with building successful growth strategies.

“As organizations continue to manage through the volatility throughout their supply chain, the need for having the right solution and processes will determine the leaders of tomorrow,” said Murphy. “I am excited to join the Blue Ridge team focused on showcasing the value of our portfolio to the market as well as building strategic partnerships for the future.”

Before Blue Ridge, Sharff was CFO at DadeSystems (acquired by Versapay, a Great Hill Partners company). Earlier in his career, he held roles as VP Finance at Netsurion (Providence Strategic Growth), Director Finance at Model N (NYSE: MODN) and led FP&A at Greenway Health (Vista Equity Partners).

“The addition of Prashant, Brian and Sam to our leadership marks the beginning of our next phase of growth and success,” said Jim Byrnes, CEO of Blue Ridge. “Prashant and Brian’s deep knowledge of the supply chain technology space coupled with Sam’s expertise in high-growth SaaS creates a powerful dynamic that will make our customers, team, and technology even better.”

Blue Ridge enables major brands to successfully navigate the disrupted supply chain landscape with its cutting-edge supply chain planning and pricing solution. Utilizing AI and machine learning, its technology provides real-time insights to optimize inventory levels, predict demand patterns and make strategic decisions as challenges occur. To learn more about Blue Ridge, visit the website.

About Blue Ridge



Achieving a resilient supply chain sits at the intersection of demand, price, and inventory – where a company’s customers, suppliers, and operations meet. The Blue Ridge cloud-native planning and pricing platform gives distributors, retailers, and manufacturers app simplicity that uniquely integrates data science-rich inventory forecasting capabilities with price optimization insights. From modeling, right-sizing inventory, and seamless collaboration, Blue Ridge bases its success on an increase in customer profitability and service levels. Learn more at https://blueridgeglobal.com or request a demo at https://blueridgeglobal.com/request-demo/.

