Brown-Forman Reports Very Strong, Broad-Based Fiscal 2022 Performance; Expects Momentum to Continue in Fiscal 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA, BFB) reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended April 30, 2022. For the fourth quarter, the company’s reported net sales1 of $996 million increased 23% (+27% on an organic basis2). In the quarter, reported operating income increased 46% to $246 million (+62% on an organic basis) and diluted earnings per share increased 26% to $0.31.

For the full year, the company’s reported net sales increased 14% to $3,933 million (+17% on an organic basis). Reported operating income increased 3% to $1,204 million (+27% on an organic basis) in the fiscal year, while diluted earnings per share decreased 7% to $1.74 primarily due to higher income taxes partially offset by the increase in reported operating income. Earnings per share in fiscal 2021 included an estimated $0.20 per share benefit from the gain on the sale of the Early Times, Canadian Mist, and Collingwood brands and related assets.

Lawson Whiting, Brown-Forman’s President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “I am proud of our exceptional results, our strategic progress, and yet another year of growth despite numerous headwinds. We achieved these results due in large part to the resurgence of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, which experienced strong consumer demand as the on-premise channel reopened around the world. Equally important, we believe we are well positioned for continued growth in the fiscal year ahead given our strategic initiatives and our talented teams.”

Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Reported net sales grew 14% (+17% organic) building on our fiscal 2021 growth. All geographic clusters contributed meaningfully to strong reported net sales growth. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey fueled overall company performance with 20% reported net sales growth (+23% organic). Premium bourbons, led by Woodford Reserve and Old Forester, grew reported net sales 17% (+17% organic). The tequila portfolio, driven by Herradura and el Jimador, grew reported net sales 22% (+20% organic). Gross margin expanded 30 basis points. Reported advertising expense increased 10% (+11% organic) as we continued to invest for growth across the brand portfolio. Returned $831 million to stockholders, which included a special cash dividend of $1 per share, or approximately $480 million, and $351 million in regular dividends.



Fiscal 2022 Brand Results

The Jack Daniel’s family of brands delivered double-digit reported net sales growth of 15% (+17% organic) fueled by a strong, broad-based resurgence of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, reflecting higher volumes and a favorable channel mix shift to the on-premise channel. An estimated net increase in distributor inventories positively impacted reported net sales. Further gains for the Jack Daniel’s family of brands were delivered by the continued international launch of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple and the international growth of Jack Daniel’s RTDs. Supply chain disruptions adversely impacted fiscal 2022 results for Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire.

reported net sales growth of 15% (+17% organic) fueled by a strong, broad-based resurgence of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, reflecting higher volumes and a favorable channel mix shift to the on-premise channel. An estimated net increase in distributor inventories positively impacted reported net sales. Further gains for the Jack Daniel’s family of brands were delivered by the continued international launch of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple and the international growth of Jack Daniel’s RTDs. Supply chain disruptions adversely impacted fiscal 2022 results for Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire. Premium bourbons, propelled by Woodford Reserve and Old Forester, delivered 17% reported net sales growth (+17% organic). Gains for Woodford Reserve, the leader by volume and value in the super-premium American whiskey category, were driven by higher volumes and pricing in the United States and higher volumes in the Travel Retail channel. Woodford Reserve’s reported net sales were negatively impacted by supply chain disruptions. Old Forester sustained double-digit reported net sales growth and surpassed 400,000 nine-liter cases in fiscal 2022.

Our tequilas delivered double-digit reported net sales growth of 22% (+21% organic) driven by the broad-based growth of Herradura and el Jimador, led by the United States.

Fiscal 2022 Market Results

The company delivered strong, broad-based reported net sales growth across all geographic clusters and the Travel Retail channel. Supply chain disruptions had an adverse effect on results.

Reported net sales in the United States 3 grew 10% (+12% organic) led by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, higher volumes and price increases for our premium bourbons, Woodford Reserve, and Old Forester, and volumetric growth of Herradura and el Jimador. An estimated net increase in distributor inventories positively impacted reported net sales. Reported net sales growth was partially offset by the effect of acquisitions and divestitures in the prior year along with lower volumes for Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, which was adversely impacted by supply chain disruptions.

grew 10% (+12% organic) led by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, higher volumes and price increases for our premium bourbons, Woodford Reserve, and Old Forester, and volumetric growth of Herradura and el Jimador. An estimated net increase in distributor inventories positively impacted reported net sales. Reported net sales growth was partially offset by the effect of acquisitions and divestitures in the prior year along with lower volumes for Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, which was adversely impacted by supply chain disruptions. Developed international 3 markets grew reported net sales 12% (+16% organic) with broad-based volumetric growth from Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and higher volumes and prices of Jack Daniel’s RTDs. An estimated net increase in distributor inventories positively impacted reported net sales. Reported net sales growth was partially offset by the negative effect of foreign exchange.

markets grew reported net sales 12% (+16% organic) with broad-based volumetric growth from Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and higher volumes and prices of Jack Daniel’s RTDs. An estimated net increase in distributor inventories positively impacted reported net sales. Reported net sales growth was partially offset by the negative effect of foreign exchange. Emerging markets 3 grew reported net sales 24% (+29% organic) reflecting the broad-based growth of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and the continued international launch of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, partially offset by the negative effect of foreign exchange. An estimated net increase in distributor inventories positively impacted reported net sales.

grew reported net sales 24% (+29% organic) reflecting the broad-based growth of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and the continued international launch of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, partially offset by the negative effect of foreign exchange. An estimated net increase in distributor inventories positively impacted reported net sales. The Travel Retail3 channel rebounded with reported net sales growth of 65% (+67% organic) as we cycled against significant declines during the same prior year period.

Fiscal 2022 Other P&L Items

Reported gross profit increased 14% (+17% organic). Gross margin expanded 30 basis points to 60.8%, driven primarily by favorable price/mix and the effect of acquisitions and divestitures, largely offset by higher costs.

Reported advertising expense increased 10% (+11% organic) as the company continued to fuel momentum and invest for future growth. Reported selling, general, and administrative expenses increased 3% (+7% organic) due to higher discretionary spend and one-time items including a special employee bonus and costs related to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

During the fourth quarter, we recognized a $52 million non-cash impairment charge for our Finlandia brand name. The impairment reflects a decline in our long-term outlook for Finlandia due to our suspension of operations in Russia, a key market for the brand.

The company’s reported operating income increased by 3% (+27% organic).

Fiscal 2022 Financial Stewardship

During fiscal 2022, the company returned nearly $831 million to stockholders through its regular quarterly dividend as well as a $480 million special dividend paid during the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Brown-Forman, a member of the prestigious S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, has paid regular quarterly cash dividends for 78 consecutive years and has increased the regular dividend for 38 consecutive years.

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

The company anticipates continued growth in fiscal 2023 despite global macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. Accordingly, we expect the following in fiscal 2023:

With the strength of our portfolio of brands and strong consumer demand, we expect organic net sales growth in the mid-single digit range.

Considering the net effect of inflation and the removal of the EU and UK tariffs on American whiskey, we project reported gross margin to expand slightly.

Based on the above expectations, we anticipate mid-single digit organic operating income growth.

We expect our fiscal 2023 effective tax rate to be in the range of approximately 22% to 23%.

Capital expenditures are planned to be in the range of $190 to $210 million.

Conference Call Details

Brown-Forman will host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. (ET) today. All interested parties in the United States are invited to join the conference call by dialing 833-962-1472 and asking for the Brown-Forman call. International callers should dial +1-442-268-1255. The company suggests that participants dial in 10 minutes in advance of the 10:00 a.m. (ET) start of the conference call. A live audio broadcast of the conference call, and the accompanying presentation slides, will also be available via Brown-Forman’s Internet website, http://www.brown-forman.com/, through a link to “Investors/Events & Presentations.” A digital audio recording of the conference call and the presentation slides will also be posted on the website and will be available for at least 30 days following the conference call.

For over 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Finlandia, Chambord, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 4,700 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.

Important Information on Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements, estimates, and projections that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “aspire,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expectation,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “pursue,” “see,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar words indicate forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date we make them. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many beyond our control) that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical experience or from our current expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

Our substantial dependence upon the continued growth of the Jack Daniel’s family of brands

Substantial competition from new entrants, consolidations by competitors and retailers, and other competitive activities, such as pricing actions (including price reductions, promotions, discounting, couponing, or free goods), marketing, category expansion, product introductions, or entry or expansion in our geographic markets or distribution networks

Route-to-consumer changes that affect the timing of our sales, temporarily disrupt the marketing or sale of our products, or result in higher fixed costs

Disruption of our distribution network or inventory fluctuations in our products by distributors, wholesalers, or retailers

Changes in consumer preferences, consumption, or purchase patterns – particularly away from larger producers in favor of small distilleries or local producers, or away from brown spirits, our premium products, or spirits generally, and our ability to anticipate or react to them; further legalization of marijuana; shifts in consumer purchase practices; bar, restaurant, travel, or other on-premise declines; shifts in demographic or health and wellness trends; or unfavorable consumer reaction to new products, line extensions, package changes, product reformulations, or other product innovation

Production facility, aging warehouse, or supply chain disruption

Imprecision in supply/demand forecasting

Higher costs, lower quality, or unavailability of energy, water, raw materials, product ingredients, or labor

Impact of health epidemics and pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and the risk of the resulting negative economic impact and related governmental actions

Unfavorable global or regional economic conditions, particularly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and related economic slowdowns or recessions, low consumer confidence, high unemployment, weak credit or capital markets, budget deficits, burdensome government debt, austerity measures, higher interest rates, higher taxes, political instability, higher inflation, deflation, lower returns on pension assets, or lower discount rates for pension obligations

Product recalls or other product liability claims, product tampering, contamination, or quality issues

Negative publicity related to our company, products, brands, marketing, executive leadership, employees, board of directors, family stockholders, operations, business performance, or prospects

Failure to attract or retain key executive or employee talent

Risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions, business partnerships, or investments – such as acquisition integration, termination difficulties or costs, or impairment in recorded value

Risks associated with being a U.S.-based company with a global business, including commercial, political, and financial risks; local labor policies and conditions; protectionist trade policies, or economic or trade sanctions, including additional retaliatory tariffs on American whiskeys and the effectiveness of our actions to mitigate the negative impact on our margins, sales, and distributors; compliance with local trade practices and other regulations; terrorism; and health pandemics

Failure to comply with anti-corruption laws, trade sanctions and restrictions, or similar laws or regulations

Fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, particularly a stronger U.S. dollar

Changes in laws, regulatory measures, or governmental policies – especially those that affect the production, importation, marketing, labeling, pricing, distribution, sale, or consumption of our beverage alcohol products

Tax rate changes (including excise, corporate, sales or value-added taxes, property taxes, payroll taxes, import and export duties, and tariffs) or changes in related reserves, changes in tax rules or accounting standards, and the unpredictability and suddenness with which they can occur

Decline in the social acceptability of beverage alcohol in significant markets

Significant additional labeling or warning requirements or limitations on availability of our beverage alcohol products

Counterfeiting and inadequate protection of our intellectual property rights

Significant legal disputes and proceedings, or government investigations

Cyber breach or failure or corruption of our key information technology systems or those of our suppliers, customers, or direct and indirect business partners, or failure to comply with personal data protection laws

Our status as a family “controlled company” under New York Stock Exchange rules, and our dual-class share structure

For further information on these and other risks, please refer to our public filings, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Brown-Forman Corporation



Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations



For the Three Months Ended April 30, 2021 and 2022



(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2021 2022 Change Net sales $ 812 $ 996 23% Cost of sales 314 370 18% Gross profit 498 626 26% Advertising expenses 121 127 6% Selling, general, and administrative expenses 211 195 (8%) Other expense (income), net (2 ) 58 Operating income 168 246 46% Non-operating postretirement expense 2 11 Interest expense, net 19 19 Income before income taxes 147 216 47% Income taxes 27 65 Net income $ 120 $ 151 26% Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.32 26% Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.31 26% Gross margin 61.4 % 62.8 % Operating margin 20.7 % 24.7 % Effective tax rate 18.4 % 30.2 % Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.1795 $ 0.1885 Shares (in thousands) used in the calculation of earnings per share Basic 478,696 478,976 Diluted 480,713 480,456

Brown-Forman Corporation



Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations



For the Twelve Months Ended April 30, 2021 and 2022



(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2021 2022 Change Net sales $ 3,461 $ 3,933 14% Cost of sales 1,367 1,542 13% Gross profit 2,094 2,391 14% Advertising expenses 399 438 10% Selling, general, and administrative expenses 671 690 3% Gain on sale of business (127 ) — Other expense (income), net (15 ) 59 Operating income 1,166 1,204 3% Non-operating postretirement expense 6 13 Interest expense, net 79 77 Income before income taxes 1,081 1,114 3% Income taxes 178 276 Net income $ 903 $ 838 (7%) Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.89 $ 1.75 (7%) Diluted $ 1.88 $ 1.74 (7%) Gross margin 60.5 % 60.8 % Operating margin 33.7 % 30.6 % Effective tax rate 16.5 % 24.8 % Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.7076 $ 1.7360 Shares (in thousands) used in the calculation of earnings per share Basic 478,527 478,879 Diluted 480,677 480,565

Brown-Forman Corporation



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(Dollars in millions) April 30, 2021 April 30, 2022 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,150 $ 868 Accounts receivable, net 753 813 Inventories 1,751 1,818 Other current assets 263 277 Total current assets 3,917 3,776 Property, plant, and equipment, net 832 875 Goodwill 779 761 Other intangible assets 676 586 Other assets 318 375 Total assets $ 6,522 $ 6,373 Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 679 $ 703 Dividends payable — — Accrued income taxes 34 81 Short-term borrowings 205 — Current portion of long-term debt — 250 Total current liabilities 918 1,034 Long-term debt 2,354 2,019 Deferred income taxes 169 219 Accrued postretirement benefits 219 183 Other liabilities 206 181 Total liabilities 3,866 3,636 Stockholders’ equity 2,656 2,737 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,522 $ 6,373

Brown-Forman Corporation



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



For the Twelve Months Ended April 30, 2021 and 2022



(Dollars in millions) 2021 2022 Cash provided by operating activities $ 817 $ 936 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of business 177 — Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (14 ) — Additions to property, plant, and equipment (62 ) (138 ) Other (3 ) 11 Cash provided by (used for) investing activities 98 (127 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in short-term borrowings (126 ) (196 ) Dividends paid (338 ) (831 ) Other (21 ) (11 ) Cash used for financing activities (485 ) (1,038 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 45 (47 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 475 (276 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 675 1,150 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period 1,150 874 Less: Restricted cash at end of period — (6 ) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,150 $ 868

Schedule A Brown-Forman Corporation Supplemental Statement of Operations Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended April 30, 2022 April 30, 2022 April 30, 2021 Reported change in net sales 23% 14% 3% Acquisitions and divestitures 1% 2% —% Foreign exchange 3% 2% (1)% Organic change in net sales2 27% 17% 2% Reported change in gross profit 26% 14% (2)% Acquisitions and divestitures —% 1% 1% Foreign exchange 3% 3% (1)% Organic change in gross profit2 28% 17% (2)% Reported change in advertising expenses 6% 10% 4% Foreign exchange 5% 2% (2)% Organic change in advertising expenses2 10% 11% 2% Reported change in SG&A (8)% 3% 4% Foundation 10% 3% (3)% Foreign exchange 3% 1% (1)% Organic change in SG&A2 4% 7% —% Reported change in operating income 46% 3% 7% Acquisitions and divestitures (1)% 14% (10)% Foundation (19)% (2)% 2% Impairment Charges 31% 6% (1)% Foreign exchange 4% 6% (2)% Organic change in operating income2 62% 27% (5)% Note: Totals may differ due to rounding to match the format of other schedules See “Note 2 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for details on our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, how these measures are calculated and the reasons why we believe this information is useful to readers.

Schedule B Brown-Forman Corporation



Supplemental Brand Information (Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended April 30, 2022 % Change vs. Prior Year Period Brand3 Depletions (Millions) Depletions3 Net Sales 9-Liter Drinks Equivalent3 9-Liter4 Drinks Equivalent3 Reported Acquisitions and Divestitures Foreign Exchange Organic2 Whiskey 31.3 21.7 10% 10% 13% 2% 2% 18% Jack Daniel’s family of brands 29.2 19.6 9% 9% 15% —% 3% 17% Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey 14.0 14.0 12% 12% 20% —% 4% 23% Jack Daniel’s RTD and RTP 10.7 1.1 9% 9% 6% —% 1% 7% Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey 2.1 2.1 1% 1% —% —% 2% 2% Gentleman Jack 0.8 0.8 (8)% (8)% (3)% —% 2% —% Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire 0.6 0.6 0% 0% 16% —% (2)% 13% Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple 0.7 0.7 23% 23% 44% —% 2% 46% Other Jack Daniel’s Whiskey Brands 0.3 0.3 0% 0% 17% —% 2% 19% Woodford Reserve 1.4 1.4 14% 14% 16% —% —% 16% Rest of Whiskey 0.6 0.6 17% 17% (10)% 37% 1% 28% Tequila 10.4 3.3 1% 14% 22% —% (2)% 20% el Jimador 1.6 1.6 25% 25% 27% —% (1)% 27% Herradura 0.7 0.7 27% 27% 29% —% (1)% 28% Rest of Tequila 8.1 1.0 (4)% (6)% 6% —% (3)% 3% Wine 2.1 2.1 1% 1% 6% —% —% 6% Vodka 2.6 2.6 12% 12% 21% —% 2% 23% Rest of Portfolio 0.7 0.7 6% 6% 10% (2)% 14% 22% Non-branded and bulk NM NM NM NM 6% 18% 1% 25% Total Portfolio 47.1 30.4 7% 10% 14% 2% 2% 17% Other Brand Aggregations American Whiskey 31.1 21.5 10% 10% 14% 1% 2% 17% Premium Bourbons 1.9 1.9 14% 14% 17% —% —% 17% See “Note 2 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for details on our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, how these measures are calculated and the reasons why we believe this information is useful to readers. Note: Totals may differ due to rounding

Schedule C Brown-Forman Corporation



Supplemental Geographic Information (Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended April 30, 2022 % Change vs. Prior-Year Period Geographic Area3 Net Sales Reported Acquisitions and Divestitures Foreign Exchange Organic2 United States 10% 2% —% 12% Developed International 12% —% 4% 16% Germany 11% —% 3% 14% Australia 5% —% 2% 7% United Kingdom 7% —% 9% 15% France (1)% —% 3% 2% Rest of Developed International 32% 2% 3% 37% Emerging 24% —% 5% 29% Mexico 19% —% (4)% 15% Poland 9% —% 4% 13% Brazil 22% —% (1)% 21% Russia 7% —% 6% 13% Chile 64% —% —% 64% Rest of Emerging 34% —% 15% 49% Travel Retail 65% 2% 1% 67% Non-branded and bulk 6% 18% 1% 25% Total 14% 2% 2% 17% See “Note 2 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for details on our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, how these measures are calculated and the reasons why we believe this information is useful to readers. Note: Totals may differ due to rounding

Schedule D Brown-Forman Corporation



Supplemental Free Cash Flow Information (Unaudited)



(Dollars in millions) Twelve Months Ended April 30, 2021 April 30, 2022 Cash provided by operating activities $ 817 $ 936 Additions to property, plant, and equipment (62 ) (138 ) Free Cash Flow2 $ 755 $ 798 See “Note 2 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for details on our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, how these measures are calculated and the reasons why we believe this information is useful to readers.

Contacts

ROB FREDERICK



VICE PRESIDENT



CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS



502-774-7707

SUE PERRAM



DIRECTOR



INVESTOR RELATIONS



502-774-6862

Read full story here