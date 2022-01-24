C-COM Receives Significant Antenna Orders from Hughes

Ottawa, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 8, 2022) – C-COM Satellite Systems Inc., (TSXV: CMI) and (OTCQB: CYSNF) a leading global provider of commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, announced today, that it received multiple antenna system orders from Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years. The antennas, manufactured by C-COM, are designed and approved to integrate seamlessly with the Hughes JUPITER™ System, the most widely used satellite ground system in the world and the de facto industry standard for satellite broadband implementations.

This multi-unit order for the C-COM manufactured iNetVu® 98G Ka-band Vehicle Mount antenna and the iNetVu® MP-100-MOT Manpack antenna has recently been delivered to a Hughes customer in Africa.



C-COM iNetVu® 98G Vehicle Mount Antenna

C-COM iNetVu® 98G Vehicle Mount Antenna

The 3-axis, fully motorized Ka-98G auto-pointing antenna system, designed to be mounted on the roof of vehicles or transportable structures, is one of C-COM’s best-selling Ka-band manufactured products. These antennas have been integrated to work seamlessly with the Hughes JUPITER System (HT2500) modems.

This fully automatic antenna can be transported on a vehicle or a trailer to any location where no connectivity exists and with a press of a button the antenna can locate the desired satellite and deliver Broadband Internet connectivity.

C-COM iNetVu® MP-100-MOT Manpack Antenna

The iNetVu® MP-100-MOT Manpack antenna is a fully motorized auto-acquire 100 cm carbon fibre antenna that can be carried by one person and can be deployed within minutes without any tools. It can automatically connect to any satellite within seconds, with just the press of a button, and has also been integrated to work with the Hughes HT2500 modem.

“This significant order from Hughes, a global leader in satellite communications, is a testimony to the quality, reliability and the worldwide acceptance of the iNetVu® series of antennas,” said Leslie Klein, President, and CEO of C-COM. “The ability for C-COM to rapidly deliver a large number of antennas, despite worldwide supply chain issues, is validated by large orders like these,” Klein continued.

“The C-COM antennas approved for operation on the Hughes JUPITER System augment our own antennas in meeting our customers’ needs for on-the-move and on-the-pause satcom solutions,” said Francis Selvadoss, Vice President, International Division, Hughes. “This latest order of antennas will enable on-demand connectivity for public security and news gathering applications for our customers in Africa.”

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and world leader in the design, development, and manufacture of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 10,000 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company’s iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in late-stage development of a revolutionary Ka-band, electronically steerable, flat panel phased array antenna system, in cooperation with the University of Waterloo, with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime applications. For additional information please visit www.c-comsat.com.

iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTC Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF).

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship Internet service, HughesNet®, connects more than 1.5 million subscribers across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers Internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow @HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Statements about C-COM’s expectations as to its ability to weather the challenges it faces, future prospects, growth and revenue, and statements about its electronically steered phased array antenna, including the potential for it become a commercially available product are all forward-looking information. Several factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Anticipated benefits of the new technology may not be realized within the time frames anticipated or at all, and new products and services may not be released or, if released may not gain market acceptance. Any of those events and others could influence future performance and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.’s ability to achieve the results mentioned above. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Readers are directed to the risk factors associated with the business of C-COM Satellite Systems in the company’s most recent MD&A available at www.SEDAR.com.

