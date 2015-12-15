C3 AI and Google Cloud Partner to Optimize Supply Chains with Enterprise AI

C3 AI Supply Chain Suite uses Google Cloud AI, infrastructure, and Supply Chain Twin to optimize supply chains for improved resiliency and on-time customer delivery

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced a new supply chain software product to address today’s disrupted global supply chains, developed through its partnership with Google Cloud. The C3 AI Supply Chain Suite improves on-time in-full customer delivery through better demand forecasting, optimized inventory and production, and supplier lead time visibility.

“Our work with Google Cloud to create intelligent, highly resilient enterprise AI supply chain solutions has never been more important,” said Ed Abbo, president and chief technology officer of C3 AI. “Combining AI capabilities with cloud infrastructure and the data organization and orchestration power of Google Cloud’s Supply Chain Twin will give customers the ability to predict changes and react quickly in increasingly inflationary and dynamic labor and supply environments.”

The C3 AI Supply Chain Suite leverages the full power of Google Cloud products and infrastructure, including Google Kubernetes Engine, Google BigQuery, and Vertex AI, which lets customers easily extend and configure AI algorithms.

Google Cloud solutions provide packaged integration services and data models, such as Google Cloud Cortex Framework and Google Cloud Supply Chain Twin, to rapidly integrate at massive scale company, public, and community data such as news, search trends, weather, and transportation routes.

“The expansion of the Google Cloud and C3 AI partnership in support of resilient supply chains represents another collaboration across industries and domains such as manufacturing sustainability, consumer packaged goods, retail, and healthcare,” said Hans Thalbauer, managing director, Supply Chain and Manufacturing Industries, Google Cloud. “Customers are already realizing faster time-to-value and seeing actionable insights in their data.”

For more information on C3 AI and its comprehensive portfolio of Enterprise AI applications, visit https://c3.ai/ai-software.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally.

