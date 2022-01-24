CA Ventures Chooses PERQ as Automation Platform for Managing the Renters’ Experience

3-Month Pilot Shows Improved Conversions and Cost Savings Opportunity

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#multifamilyinnovation–Today PERQ announced that CA Ventures, the global real estate investment management company headquartered out of Chicago, Illinois, has selected the PERQ platform to support the growth and evolving business needs of their Student Living portfolio. PERQ’s platform will provide automation for CA’s interactions with prospective renters on the website, via SMS, and email, allowing CA to efficiently scale its marketing and sale efforts. “We recently experienced significant growth in rental activity, requiring increases in our marketing and sales capacity. We explored multiple platforms that offer AI chat services to help us scale early prospect activity, and PERQ was selected after a 90-day pilot,” said CA Director of Marketing Christopher Bartlett. “We chose PERQ because its industry-leading platform includes valuable capabilities in their platform beyond AI chat that contribute irrefutable results for CA, including outstanding conversion performance gains across rental leads from all sources.” The PERQ platform will be rolled out across CA’s Student Living portfolio.

PERQ is uniquely positioned to enable CA’s marketing and sales needs due to its unique platform approach that combines interactive website experiences, AI powered chat across website, SMS and email, and personalized outbound nurture touches via email and SMS to engage, nurture, and convert every multifamily lead at a scale no on-site team could do on their own. “Today’s property management companies (PMCs) need to be able to scale to high volume of prospective renters while also providing top-notch personalized experiences that these customers have come to expect,” explains Scott Hill Chairman of PERQ. “We are proud to work with CA to advance their renter experience.” Already, CA is experiencing an average increase in year-over-year, lead-to-tour conversion of 226% across the properties included in the pilot, which will ultimately allow CA to finetune and reduce their marketing spend.

Additionally, PERQ’s ability to track lead source attribution and feed it into multifamily CRMs will provide CA with a level of visibility into their marketing efforts that they’ve not previously had. “PERQ’s attribution data will give us the year-over-year numbers we need to do our annual planning and budgeting,” Christopher explained. “It will enable us to get smarter with every dollar we spend on marketing.” His goal is to reduce his costs on paid sources, a possibility that comes as a result of the increase in organic leads that PERQ provides. “For us to be able to funnel the lead source attribution directly into our CRM using PERQ is fantastic and will give me insight into an even more dialed in approach to how we spend our marketing dollars,” continued Christopher.

About PERQ:

PERQ is the only multifamily lead automation solution that personalizes the renter’s journey. Every year, PERQ orchestrates over 4 million remarkable prospect experiences to engage, nurture and convert multifamily leads for hundreds of multifamily property management companies (PMCs), saving them marketing and operational costs and driving up NOI. For more information, visit PERQ.com.

About CA Ventures:

CA Ventures LLC is a global, vertically integrated real estate investment management company with more than $13 billion of assets across North America, South America, and Europe. The Chicago-based firm offers comprehensive in-house investment, development, and operational services, and specializes in a range of niche, commercial real estate asset classes including student living, senior living, multifamily, industrial and office. CA manages real estate investments on behalf of some of the world’s largest institutional investors across a range of core, value-add, and opportunistic investment vehicles. The firm also offers third-party management services for student, senior and residential assets. | ca-ventures.com

