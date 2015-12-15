CANVAS Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – June 26, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CANVAS on June 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CANVAS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Setting a new paradigm for NFT, CANVAS provides NFT subscription services and NFT vending machines that can be used to purchase NFTs offline. Its native token CANVAS has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on June 24, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing CANVAS

CANVAS is a project that aims to set a new paradigm for the NFT space by providing services including NFT monthly subscription, AI curation solution, NFT vending machine and NFT claw crane.

PFP (profile picture) NFT refers to the digital art in the form of profile photos that can be used as personal data in social media or communities. In addition, PFP is not only used for personal data image, it can also be regarded as “project membership”.

In CANVAS platform, users will be able to discover new PFP and Art NFTs every month through a new monthly subscription mode, and trade them in the ‘DesigNe’ NFT Marketplace. CANVAS will release collaboration NFTs and goods with new artists and celebrities every month, and users will be able to find the NFT that’s right for them through CANVAS AI curation solution.

In addition, CANVAS also provides monthly rental & purchase subscription services for users to get paintings created by famous artists, and safely delivers the physical works to the required locations through a professional distribution team.

Furthermore, CANVAS wants to bring NFT vending machine to the world. Users will be able to use credit card & Samsung Pay to buy NFTs that they want. After the purchase, a box with a QR code will appear, which can be exchanged with NFT on the NFT market. It will also create the world’s first NFT claw crane, enabling players to catch NFT boxes with random NFTs in it, which can also be exchanged as real NFTs.

About CANVAS Token

CANVAS is the native token of CANVAS project. Based on BEP-20, It has a total supply of 300 million (300,000,000) tokens, of which 50% is provided for mining, 20% is allocated to the team and partners, 15% is provided for incentive, and the rest 15% is allocated for LP and marketing.

The CANVAS token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on June 24, 2022, investors who are interested in CANVAS project investment can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange right now.

