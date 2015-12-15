Capricor Therapeutics to Present One-Year Efficacy Results from its Ongoing HOPE-2 Open Label Extension Study at 2022 Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy Annual Conference

Results to be Presented in Late-Breaking Session

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR), a biotechnology company focused on the development of transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of a broad spectrum of diseases, today announced that the Company will present one-year, safety and efficacy results from its HOPE-2 open-label extension study with lead asset CAP-1002 for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) at this year’s Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) Annual Conference.

The details are as follows:

Dr. Linda Marbán, CEO, will present the one-year open label extension results via a late-breaking session on June 25, 2022, at 5:05 p.m. MT.

Capricor will also deliver a clinical update as part of PPMD’s “Novel Approaches for Combatting Duchenne” session on June 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. MT.

The PPMD Annual Conference is the largest annual, international event focused on the latest research, clinical trials and care initiatives for DMD. Now in its 28th year, the meeting is attended by thousands of researchers, caregivers and patients looking to interact and drive change in the fight to end DMD. The conference will take place in Scottsdale, Arizona from June 22-26, 2022, and will also feature an online component for attendees to join virtually. For more information, please visit here.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) is a biotechnology company focused on developing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics and vaccines for treating and preventing a broad spectrum of diseases. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor is also developing its exosome technology as a next-generation therapeutic platform. The Company’s current focus is on developing exosomes capable of delivering nucleic acids, including mRNA, as well as proteins to treat or prevent a variety of diseases. For more information, visit www.capricor.com, and follow the Company on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the efficacy, safety, and intended utilization of Capricor’s product candidates; the initiation, conduct, size, timing and results of discovery efforts and clinical trials; the pace of enrollment of clinical trials; plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials; regulatory developments involving products, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals or otherwise bring products to market; the ability to achieve product milestones and to receive milestone payments from commercial partners; plans regarding current and future collaborative activities and the ownership of commercial rights; scope, duration, validity and enforceability of intellectual property rights; future royalty streams, revenue projections; expectations with respect to the expected use of proceeds from the recently completed offerings and the anticipated effects of the offerings; and any other statements about Capricor’s management team’s future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “could,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. More information about these and other risks that may impact Capricor’s business is set forth in Capricor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2022 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 11, 2022. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Capricor as of the date hereof, and Capricor assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

CAP-1002 is an Investigational New Drug and is not approved for any indications. None of Capricor’s exosome-based candidates have been approved for clinical investigation.

