Carestream Shares Path to Accelerated Delivery of AI Features at HPE Discover 2022 Conference

Carestream is the featured healthcare company at the conference, delivering a session on “Transforming Healthcare: Carestream Delivers AI with Edge-to-Cloud Platform” and participating in a panel on “Accelerating Your Transformation with the Cloud Experience Everywhere – From Customers Who Have.”

Carestream leverages HPE GreenLake’s enterprise-grade cloud service for machine learning (ML Ops platform) to accelerate development of its AI applications for medical imaging. The platform enables an accelerated workflow for research, including testing AI models on clinical data, getting faster feedback and deploying better solutions.

“Carestream is leveraging AI in our medical imaging solutions to develop new applications that help improve clinical outcomes and patient care, and accelerate workflow,” said Dharmendu Damany, Chief Technology Officer at Carestream. “HPE’s ML Ops platform helps us deliver our innovative solutions to the healthcare market more quickly.”

The HPE platform provides the massive computing power necessary to accelerate Carestream’s development of AI-powered imaging, workflow automation and analytics innovations. Case in point: Carestream had a significant reduction in the time to execute a training run for its AI-based Smart Noise Cancellation from ~60 hours to 16. Smart Noise Cancellation provides improved diagnostic quality, preservation of fine detail and better contrast-to-noise ratio for images acquired at clinically nominal exposures.*

“HPE gives us a platform to successfully manage the expanding scope and scale of our AI activities. Additionally, it frees up our imaging scientists to focus more time on creating solutions for our customers in healthcare and less energy on building the ‘plumbing’ needed for AI solution creation,” explained Mr. Damany.

Carestream’s presentation on “Transforming Healthcare: Carestream Delivers AI with Edge-to-Cloud Platform” will be delivered on Wednesday, June 29 at noon by John Kopcienski, Director, Systems Architecture and Platformed Components, and Mark Hourani, AI & Data Practice Lead at HPE. Mr. Kopcienski will join the panel discussion on “Accelerating Your Transformation with the Cloud Experience Everywhere – From Customers Who Have” on June 29 at 4:30 p.m.

*These statements were verified using Carestream detectors in a reader study performed by board certified radiologists comparing pairwise images taken at nominal dose (CsI ISO 400 speed / GOS ISO 320 speed) and reduced dose (CsI ISO 800 speed / GOS ISO 500 speed) with SNC. This study led to an FDA 510k clearance of SNC for dose reduction.

