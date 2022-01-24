CAST expands ecosystem to help accelerate Application Modernization for Cloud

NEW YORK and PARIS, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CAST, the leading provider of software intelligence, today announced the expansion of its ecosystem to help organizations migrating complex custom-built software to cloud.

These business-critical applications are mostly designed for very different environments and need to be modernized when moving to cloud. Typically, there is no accurate intelligence about their actual architecture or what needs to change inside. The success and pace of the entire journey hinge on the accuracy of this type of intelligence, infused into automation solutions.

CAST Highlight can analyze hundreds of applications in a week to pinpoint what needs to change in the source code, the effort required, the best-suited cloud native services to use, and the best migration path to take. CAST Imaging then automatically reverse-engineers the actual architecture into interactive application maps to help architects and developers navigate key modernization steps, such as re-platforming, re-architecting, framework or database replacement, breaking monoliths into services.

Once in the cloud, continuous use of CAST software intelligence ensures the applications remain agile, safe, and resilient.

CAST has now expanded its existing collaboration with Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting to address challenges faced by organizations while migrating to cloud. Software intelligence, automatically produced by CAST, is now integrated into the Infosys Modernization Suite, part of Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings and supports over 15 application modernization patterns and accelerates the modernization journeys of enterprises. This integration aims to provide accurate insight into the architecture and inner workings of applications, their cloud readiness and structural integrity.

“Infosys’ Zero Disruption Modernization approach greatly reduces the risk of business disruption during modernization and platform-based automation is a key pillar of this approach,” said Shaji Matthew, Executive Vice President, Infosys. “CAST technology is now integrated into the Infosys Modernization Suite, strengthening the joint modernization offerings with automated knowledge curation, helping de-risk and accelerate our clients’ cloud transformation journey.”

“The Infosys Software Intelligence Center of Excellence has reached the highest level of CAST certification, reflecting its wide-ranging capabilities, deep skills, industry-leading operating procedures, and delivery excellence. This enables Infosys to leverage CAST software intelligence highly effectively for accelerating the modernization journey,” said Marc Zablit, CAST EVP Business Development.

About CAST

CAST is the software intelligence category leader. CAST technology can see inside custom applications with MRI-like precision, automatically generating intelligence about their inner workings – composition, architecture, transaction flows, cloud readiness, structural flaws, legal and security risks. It’s becoming essential for faster modernization for cloud, raising the speed and efficiency of Software Engineering, better open source risk control, and accurate technical due diligence. CAST operates globally with offices in North America, Europe, India, China. Visit castsoftware.com.

CONTACT: For more information, please contact Stephanie Watkins at [email protected]