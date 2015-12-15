Catalyst Biosciences Announces Plan to Distribute Cash to Stockholders

Board is Committed to Maximizing the Amount of Cash the Company Distributes to Stockholders

Decision Follows Recent Sale of Certain Assets and Extensive Engagement with Stockholders

Board Will Set Initial Distribution Date and Amount Once Potential Liability and Expenses Associated with Stockholder Litigation and Proxy Contest Are Known

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) (the “Company” or “we”) today announced its intention to distribute cash to the Company’s stockholders through one or more distributions. The intention of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) is to maximize the size of the total distribution after satisfying or reserving for Company obligations, and to complete the distribution as soon as practicable. The Board currently expects the total amount of cash to be distributed to stockholders to be as much as $65 million, depending upon several factors, including pending stockholder litigation.

“After careful deliberation by the Board and constructive engagement with several of the Company’s largest investors, I am pleased to announce that we are planning to distribute cash to stockholders,” said Nassim Usman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst Biosciences. “This follows our recently completed sale of a portion of our product portfolio for up to $60 million in cash, $55 million upfront and $5 million in a 12-month hold-back, after a thorough and competitive process with the assistance of independent financial and legal advisors.”

Dr. Usman continued, “In addition, we have aggressively reduced costs through headcount reductions, ceased all R&D activities, terminated our lab lease and monetized lab and other equipment. We now have six employees – enough to manage the orderly transfer of the technology we sold, continue efforts to monetize the Company’s remaining assets, and satisfy our public company reporting obligations.”

The Company intends to make an initial distribution as soon as the potential liability and expenses associated with the ongoing Delaware Court of Chancery stockholder litigation and the contested Annual Meeting of Stockholders initiated by one of the Company’s stockholders, JDS1, LLC (“JDS1”), can be fully evaluated by the Board.

Dr. Usman continued, “We call upon JDS1 to drop its lawsuit and proxy contest so that we can distribute the first, sizable portion of our cash to the Company’s stockholders expeditiously.

The Company continues to work with its independent advisors to evaluate additional strategic opportunities, including licensing and other asset sales to maximize and monetize the value of the Company’s remaining assets. It is the Board’s intent to distribute all available cash to stockholders after accounting for Company obligations and contingent liabilities.

The Company expects that after the initial distribution, it will continue to hold sufficient cash for future expenses to satisfy the Company’s obligations and liabilities, meet indemnification and tax obligations associated with the recent asset sale to Vertex Pharmaceuticals, pay wind-down costs, and meet D&O insurance policy requirements. The Company will make further distributions as its liabilities and obligations become clear.

Stockholders do not need to take any action at this time. The Company intends to provide further updates to stockholders as developments warrant.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst is a biotechnology company focused on protease therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in disorders of the complement and coagulation systems. After the transaction of its complement pipeline, Catalyst’s product candidates consist of the coagulation related assets marzeptacog alfa (activated) (“MarzAA”), dalcinonacog alfa (“DalcA”), and CB 2679d-GT. MarzAA is a SQ administered next generation engineered coagulation Factor VIIa (“FVIIa”) for the treatment of episodic bleeding and prophylaxis in subjects with rare bleeding disorders. DalcA is a next-generation SQ administered FIX. CB 2679d-GT is an AAV-based gene therapy construct harboring the DalcA sequence. Both MarzAA and DalcA have shown sustained efficacy and safety in mid-stage clinical trials and are available for partnering. CB 2679d-GT has obtained preclinical proof-of-concept and is also available for partnering.

