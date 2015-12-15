Cavli Wireless Is Set to Unveil the Next Generation of LPWAN-based IoT with C42GM Smart Cellular IoT Module at Embedded World 2022, Germany.

The high carrier-class network secure IoT module will be showcased to over 100,000 delegates from around the world.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Cavli Wireless will participate in the Embedded World 2022 edition in Nuremberg, Germany, from June 21-23, 2022. The Embedded World event is the world’s biggest trade fair for everything Embedded, from electronic systems, distributed intelligence, the Internet of Things, e-mobility, energy efficiency, and much more. The company will be exhibiting its IoT connectivity solutions in hall 5, booth no: 5-362.





The premier showcase at the Cavli booth will be the new launch of the C42GM LTE CAT M1/NB1/NB2 compatible Smart Cellular IoT Module, which can be deployed across the globe, making it an ideal solution for logistics, automotive, vehicle tracking systems, and more.

C42GM is a dual-mode LTE CAT M1/NB1/NB2 (upgradable to Release 14) compatible Smart Cellular Module, based on 3GPP Release 13, that comes with an integrated eSIM. C42GM has a battery life profile of ten years due to Deep Sleep Mode capability. It also comes with integrated GNSS and Sigfox radio capability that can equip OEMs to explore use cases that need the hybrid LPWAN approach. As John Mathew, Chief Technology Architect at Cavli Wireless, quoted, “the integrated eSIM coupled with pre-loaded global connectivity further cements the C42GM as the world’s most powerful LPWAN-based cellular IoT module.”

By virtue of the Hubble Stack Intelligence, C42GM can be managed via Hubble Lens, an advanced remote diagnosis feature of the Cavli Hubble IoT Management platform wherein a customer or a Cavli Support Engineer can remotely diagnose, monitor & debug the field device with zero physical intervention, thereby paving the way for the true scaling of IoT.

Due to Cavli’s strong operator partnerships in the EU, we have an extensive footprint across Europe for our local LTE as well LTE-M connectivity offering, which is unparalleled in the industry in terms of service quality & pricing.

Join Cavli Wireless on June 22 at 16:00 GMT and participate in the exhibitor’s forum where Thomas Fesquet, Business Engagement Manager for Cavli Wireless will be unveiling C42GM for our European customers & technology partners visiting the Embedded World event. Watch this video by Cavli Wireless for more information https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DfyRiYjpkdM

“The Embedded World 2022 event is the premier trade fair for technology companies from around the globe to present their flagship offerings,” said Tarun Thomas George, Chief Operating Officer at Cavli Wireless. “We are beyond excited to be a part of this prestigious event, share the stage alongside industry heavyweights, and demonstrate to the world how Cavli Wireless is democratizing the Internet of Things.”

About Cavli Wireless

Cavli Wireless designs and manufactures industrial-grade cellular IoT smart modules that improve equipment reliability and expedite development processes for various applications. Cavli’s smart cellular modules are equipped with global cellular connectivity through integrated eSIM functionality that provides users affordable international data pricing, simplified device management, and centralized subscription management through the proprietary cloud-based platform Cavli Hubble.

About Embedded World

Every year, the Embedded World Exhibition & Conference in Nuremberg offers the embedded community the opportunity to learn about innovations, exchange ideas, and maintain and establish valuable contacts. Exhibitors present state-of-the-art on all facets of embedded technologies, from components, modules, and complete systems to operating systems and software, hardware and software tools, and services related to embedded systems.

