CDW Welcomes New Chief Marketing and Digital Officer and SVP of Strategy and Corporate Development

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CDW (Nasdaq: CDW), today announced the addition of two new strategy and marketing leaders. Anand Rao is joining the organization as chief marketing and digital officer while Michael Drory has joined as senior vice president of strategy and corporate development. Both leaders will serve on the company’s executive committee and report to Sona Chawla, chief growth and innovation officer.

Rao joins CDW from AutoNation where he served as senior vice president, digital business. He previously held roles of increasing responsibility at McKinsey & Company, IBM Global Business Services, Diamond Technology Partners (now part of PwC), and Lincoln Financial Group. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an MS in Environmental Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology, and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from University of Pune in India.

Drory comes to CDW from ADT Security Services, where he most recently served as vice president, consumer sales operations and strategy. Prior to joining ADT, Drory spent nearly eight years at McKinsey & Company where he worked primarily within the firm’s enterprise technology and sales and marketing practice areas. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in finance from the University of Florida and a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania.

“Both Anand and Michael have significant experience providing transformational leadership in a variety of complex industries,” Chawla said. “They will play key roles in driving CDW’s market positioning and customer engagement strategies moving forward. I’m delighted to welcome these two dynamic leaders to the CDW executive team.”

For additional information about CDW corporate officers and other leaders, please visit the About Us section of the company’s website.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider of business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and a member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 14,000 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2022, the company generated Net sales of approximately $22 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

