Ceapro Announces Results of 2022 Shareholders’ Meeting

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today that all proposed Directors were elected to serve for a one-year term at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 1, 2022 as per the following results:

Nominee Votes for Votes withheld % of votes cast FOR WITHHELD GenevieveFoster 19,828,178 997,763 95.21% 4.79% Gilles Gagnon 13,875,695 6,950,246 66.63% 33.37% Glenn Rourke 13,848,404 6,977,537 66.50% 33.50% Ronald W. Miller 19,832,288 993,653 95.23% 4.77% Dr. Ulrich Kosciessa 19,678,600 1,147,341 94.49% 5.51% Dr. William Li 19,525,246 1,300,695 93.75% 6.25%

All other matters at the Shareholders’ meeting, namely the appointment of auditors and the approval and ratification of an amended and restated Stock Option Plan, as proposed in the Company’s information circular dated April 19, 2022, were also approved by shareholders.

Mr. Ronnie Miller will serve as Chairman of the Board and Ms. Genevieve Foster will chair the Audit Committee for the upcoming year.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions.

