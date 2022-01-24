Clearmind Medicine Granted Patent Approval for Psychedelic- Based Alcohol Substitute in India

The patent was granted by India’s Office of the Controller-General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks

VANCOUVER, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND, OTC Pink: CMNDF, FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the “Company“), a biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major undertreated health problems, has been granted patent approval from the Office of the Controller-General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks in India. The patent refers to the company’s proprietary MEAI-based alcohol substitute patent family.

“Our innovation continues to gain global recognition, this time by the Indian patent office.” said Dr. Adi Zuloff- Shani, Clearmind’s Chief Executive Officer. “Clearmind is the sole owner of a family of patents concerning a synthetic substance as a replacement for alcohol.

“We will address the tremendous global problem of alcohol abuse by developing both approved treatments and food supplements,” she added.

Clearmind was previously also granted patents for this application in Europe and has pending applications in the United States and China for this patent family.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a new biotech company focused on the discovery and development of safe and novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to treat alcohol use disorder and other pressing health challenges.

The Israeli- Canadian company holds several patents for the non-hallucinogenic compound MEAI (5-methoxy-2-aminoindane, a novel psychoactive substance). The company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Clearmind has established a research collaboration with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Bar Ilan University. The partnerships aim to expand its R&D capabilities and discover new candidate treatments for other mental health issues. Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “CMND”, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY0” and on the OTC pink under the symbol “CMNDF”.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Telephone: (604) 260-1566

General Inquiries

[email protected]

www.Clearmindmedicine.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such statements include submission of the relevant documentation within the required timeframe to the satisfaction of the relevant regulators and raising sufficient financing to complete the Company’s business strategy. There is no certainty that any of these events will occur. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Investing into early-stage companies inherently carries a high degree of risk, and investment into securities of the Company shall be considered highly speculative.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any province in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities issued, or to be issued, under the Private Placement have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.