Cobwebs Technologies Ranked on the CyberTech100 for Second Consecutive Year

Recognized as one of the most innovative companies helping to protect organizations from cyber threats and fraud

CyberTech100 Logo 2022 CyberTech100 recognition

New York, NY, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the second year in a row, Cobwebs Technologies, an industry-leading provider of AI-driven automated digital risk protection platform, today announced that it ranks on the CyberTech100 for 2022 list, a prestigious annual list representing a singular look at the most successful cyber technology companies in a very dynamic, complex industry.

Now in its third year, CyberTech100 recognizes 100 of the most innovative companies that help organizations across the globe secure themselves against cyber threats and fraud. The list is compiled by FinTech Global, a specialist research firm that searches the market for the best cyber tech companies that offer the most pioneering digital cyber intelligence and cybersecurity solutions.

Cobwebs is a well-established, world-recognized technology and research partner. With humanity, social justice, order, and public security at the core of the company’s motives and values, Cobwebs’ technology redefines digital web data collection and analysis. Cobwebs Technologies automates the delivery of targeted intelligent insights, so public safety, financial institutions, and corporates can attain the right information to identify risks and prevent crime, helping protect communities and organizations from threats or harm.

“Financial institutions are 300 times more likely to be the target of a cyber attack compared to other companies. As such security executives in financial services must stay on top of the latest innovation and threats in the market to proactively prevent data breaches and avoid reputational damage,” said Richard Sachar, director at FinTech Global. “The CyberTech100 list helps them do just that by identifying the top new technologies which can be part of an integrated cybersecurity risk management strategy.”

“We are pleased to be recognized for the second year in a row on the CyberTech100 list,” said Udi Levy, CEO and co-founder at Cobwebs Technologies. “We are committed to our global customers and continue to make investments in our solutions and people. Cybersecurity and digital risk protection are evolving fields and we must continue to be nimble in our approach to product development. Our team at Cobwebs Technologies is focused on continued support of our customers’ missions, while creating solutions that enhance digital risk protection across the globe.”

About Cobwebs

Cobwebs Technologies is a worldwide leader in web intelligence. Their innovative solutions are tailored to the operational needs of public safety organizations and the private sector, identifying threats with just one click. Cobwebs fully automates web investigations and risk intelligence to provide critical insights in real-time. With data from all web layers i.e., open, deep, and dark, from both structured and unstructured sources, it offers a complete picture, covering most of the world’s big data. Streamlining several AI technologies such as NLP, sentiment analysis, and pattern recognition, Cobwebs makes web investigations agile, accurate, and simple.

About CyberTech100 for 2022

The CyberTech100 for 2022 recognizes the companies helping organizations combat cyber threats and fraud. The third annual list of the world’s most innovative providers of digital solutions helping organizations fight off cyberattacks and protect their data was announced on May 31, 2022 by FinTech Global, a specialist research firm.

The CyberTech industry has seen huge growth over the last four years as operations are increasingly moving to the cloud and organizations expand their spending on securing new digital infrastructure. As a result, the competition to be identified as one of the leading 100 CyberTech companies in the world was even fiercer this year. A panel of analysts and industry experts voted from a list of over 1,000 companies produced by FinTech Global. The finalists were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the security value chain.

A full list of the CyberTech100 and detailed information for each company is available to download at www.CyberTech100.com.

