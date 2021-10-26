Codasip Studio Mac extends potential to design for differentiation with RISC-V

Munich, Germany, 21 June 2022 — Codasip, the leader in customizable RISC-V processor IP, today announced that its Codasip Studio platform is now available to support Apple macOS Monterey (the current major release of macOS). Codasip Studio is an automated platform for customization of Codasip’s leading RISC-V processor IP, enabling designers to quickly and easily tailor their processor designs to achieve the highest performance in domain specific applications.

Codasip Studio is used to create Codasip’s best-in-class RISC-V processor cores and to help designers evaluate microarchitectural alternatives. Application software can be profiled using the instruction accurate description of a core. To address performance bottlenecks, custom instructions can be added and analyzed. Once the instruction set is stable, firmware and drivers can be developed helping time-to-market.

The cores are created using the CodAL hardware description programming language, so customisation can be undertaken in Codasip Studio by modifying the CodAL source. Codasip Studio automatically generates a full software toolchain (compiler, assembler, linker, debugger, etc.), RTL and a UVM verification environment from the CodAL description. Finally, help with verification is provided by automatically generating testbenches, a UVM environment, and random assembler tests.

“The potential to design for differentiation lies at the heart of the Codasip ecosystem of processors IP and tools,” said Rupert Baines, CMO at Codasip. “But it is Codasip Studio and the underlying CodAL description language that not only makes customization possible, it makes it easy, quick and cost-effective for customers of any size and scale to customise Codasip RISC-V cores in order to design innovative and marketing-leading products. We are delighted to now extend this capability to developers working on the Apple Mac OS.”

In October 2021, Codasip Studio was upgraded to version 9.1, giving users access to additional bus interfaces and enabling the development of more powerful application cores and multi-core systems using Codasip Studio.

About Codasip

Codasip delivers leading-edge RISC-V processor IP and high-level processor design tools, providing IC designers with all the advantages of the RISC-V open ISA, along with the unique ability to customize the processor IP. As a founding member of RISC-V International and a long-term supplier of LLVM and GNU-based processor solutions, Codasip is committed to open standards for embedded and application processors. Formed in 2014 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, Codasip currently has R&D centers in Europe and sales representatives worldwide. For more information about our products and services, visit www.codasip.com. For more information about RISC-V, visit www.riscv.org.

Media Contacts

David Marsden

Global PR & Communications

[email protected]

+44 7968 407739

Source: RealWire