Codexis Announces the Publication of Research Demonstrating Proof of Concept for Chemoenzymatic Site-Selective Bioconjugation of Native Peptides

Collaboration with Merck published in Science magazine

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company enabling the promise of synthetic biology, today announces the publication with Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, of a paper in the peer-reviewed journal Science, detailing the development of a suite of enzymes and their application for site-selective synthesis of insulin bioconjugates.

“Our ongoing agreement with Merck has produced multiple scientific breakthroughs in the enzyme engineering field. This work described in Science is another great example of how scientific collaboration can effectively address challenges facing the biotech industry,” said John Nicols, Codexis’ President and CEO. “The development of this toolbox of enzymes opens opportunities for generating new clinical leads not before possible.”

The publication describes the development and optimization of enzymes using Codexis’ proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform. Each enzyme has unique specificity and was evaluated for its ability to modify insulin. The described work highlights how enzymes can be engineered to functionalize peptides in a targeted fashion beyond that possible with conventional chemical approaches.

“The ability to specifically target chemical moieties along a peptide chain provides wide-ranging possibilities for future protein modification,” said Ania Fryszkowska, Ph.D., Director, Biocatalysis, Enabling Technologies, Merck Research Laboratories and a corresponding author on the publication.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® platform to discover and develop novel, high performance enzymes and novel biotherapeutics. Codexis enzymes have applications in the sustainable manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, food, and industrial products; in the creation of the next generation of life science tools; and as gene therapy and oral enzyme therapies. The company’s unique performance enzymes drive improvements such as: reduced energy usage, waste generation and capital requirements; higher yields; higher fidelity diagnostics; and more efficacious therapeutics. Codexis enzymes enable the promise of synthetic biology to improve the health of people and the planet. For more information, visit www.codexis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Codexis, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond Codexis’ control and that could materially affect actual results. Additional information about factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Codexis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 28, 2022, including under the caption “Risk Factors,” in Codexis’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 9, 2022, and in Codexis’ other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Codexis expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

