Cohesity Named a Leader and Outperformer in Two GigaOm Radars on Hybrid Cloud Data Protection

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management, today announced it was named a Leader and an Outperformer in two GigaOm Radar reports: the GigaOm Radar for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection: Large Enterprises, and the GigaOm Radar for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises. This is the third time Cohesity was named a Leader in the Large Enterprises report.

Cohesity is acclaimed for offering “strongly differentiated cyber resiliency features,” “great data management,” exceptional analytics capabilities, broad workload and database support, and exciting consumption options — including self-managed and Cohesity-managed SaaS deployments — all in a single platform.

The GigaOm Radar for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection: Large Enterprises

The GigaOm Radar for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection: Large Enterprises report applauds Cohesity’s “comprehensive and coherent data platform,” as well as key components of Cohesity’s overall solution, including:

Remarkable cyber resiliency capabilities: AI/ML-based anomaly detection that can play a key role in the early detection of attacks based on data changes against normal patterns; immutable snapshots; strong multi-factor authentication; and the Cohesity FortKnox isolated data vault solution, one of Cohesity’s Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) offerings.

“Fully fledged” disaster recovery orchestration via Cohesity SiteContinuity: “Converges backup, continuous data protection, and automated failover and fallback orchestration with a unified policy engine.”

Balanced workload coverage in hybrid cloud scenarios: Workloads (Microsoft 365, AWS EC2 and AWS RDS, etc.), databases (Oracle, SQL, SAP, NoSQL, etc.), virtual environments (VMware, Kubernetes, etc.), physical servers (Windows, Linux, etc.), and NAS systems (NetApp, Isilon, etc.).

Comprehensive analytics engine: “Predictive capacity modeling and alerting based on historical trends” as well as the ability to perform simulations via Cohesity learning models, which “allow administrators to perform fine-tuned ‘what-if’ analysis sensitivity favors for burstiness and workload seasonality.”

Exceptional consumption choice: On-premises or via Cohesity’s DMaaS offerings, or both, providing flexibility to customers all managed “under a single umbrella.”

“Our position in these reports continues to validate that Cohesity provides a next-gen approach to data management that uniquely empowers customers to enhance data security, enjoy phenomenal choice and flexibility, and accelerate the move to hybrid cloud environments,” said Lynn Lucas, chief marketing officer, Cohesity. “We are critically focused on helping customers improve cyber resiliency utilizing modern data protection and disaster recovery capabilities that advance business continuity, while automating and simplifying data management through AI/ML — all via one consolidated, easy-to-use platform.”

GigaOm Radar for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

According to the GigaOm Radar for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises report, “Cohesity has made a major leap in its SMB coverage with a compelling solution that offers balanced workload coverage in hybrid cloud scenarios and better consumption options through its growing BaaS offering.”

Cohesity also was cited in the SMB report for providing “strong, differentiated cyber resiliency features, great data management capabilities,” exceptional ‘as a service’ offerings, a comprehensive and consolidated platform, and a “compelling feature set.”

“Cohesity continues to be a Leader and Outperformer in hybrid cloud data protection, providing an approach that is truly next-gen in the market,” said Enrico Signoretti, senior data storage analyst, GigaOm. “Cohesity offers remarkable cyber resilience and security capabilities, exceptional data management with a growing set of compelling features, comprehensive disaster recovery offerings, and fantastic choice and flexibility, including ‘as a service’ consumption options ideal for many enterprise and SMB customers.”

