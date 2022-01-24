Coinpresso Completes Acquisition of Cryptrain

Auckland, New Zealand–(Newsfile Corp. – June 1, 2022) – Earlier today, Coinpresso, a full stack crypto marketing agency, completed an acquisition and partnership agreement with Cryptrain. The agreement will see Coinpresso assume 20% control of Cryptrain, including its patent-protected AI, as the crypto marketers look to expand their expertise within blockchain to include blockchain development capabilities.

Coinpresso and Cryptrain launch partnership.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8342/126228_2af15e10d41a7876_001full.jpg

The deal also sees Cryptrain funded with over $250,000 USD in immediate marketing support, plus a new enterprise website build. The website went live at the time of the acquisition announcement, and the 17,000-strong blockchain developer talent pool went live to hiring managers and projects alike.

What is Cryptrain?

Cryptrain is an AI-powered blockchain recruitment agency that looks to empower cryptocurrency projects with granular-level recruitment capability when hiring Web3 developers.

The hiring model created by Cryptrain combines some elements of traditional recruitment including soft skills & interpersonal skills assessments, whilst providing blockchain projects a developer-like insight into the respective candidates’ capabilities.

A typical interview situation can lead to a candidate to overpromising on their skillset, due to the desire to get the job. Cryptrain uses AI to measure the developers coding snippets and Github samples – to create a 360-degree perspective on the competency of a developer. From technical capabilities with Solidity and Rust, to merely how they are as people and whether the person is a good fit – Cryptrain provides the answers.

“We are ecstatic to have Coinpresso on board as shareholders. Their expertise in the crypto marketing vertical is undeniable, and they are truly what Cryptrain needs to become pioneers in blockchain developer recruitment.”

Bernard Leong

Founder – Cryptrain

New Website and Brand Identity Goes Live

The Cryptrain AI is now accessible on desktop and mobile at Cryptrain.com. Developers can simply join the talent pool and upload their coding samples, resumes and background details.

Blockchain companies can submit for a consultation regarding required hires. Cryptrain then take the job description and required developer competencies – and have the AI cross reference the specifications of the job to the existing talent pool. The best-case scenario then identifies an existing developer within the Cryptrain pool, however in the event a match isn’t found – the team goes about a headhunting-style search to find the right developer. The AI is then used to screen any applicants for the role, with levels of proficiency from Junior to Senior made apparent on a code-by-code basis.

Next Up for Cryptrain and Coinpresso

The platform launch marks the start of the go-to-market strategy for Cryptrain. Coinpresso as partners and shareholders, will now move focus to building the talent pool and increasing the number of vacancies on the platform.

“Cryptrain provides a genuine countermeasure to being rugged by shady developers. The number of projects that are seeing liquidity pulled and funds cashed out by bad actors is creating a bad stain on the crypto space. Project owners will now be fully equipped when hiring developers, and Coinpresso are thrilled to be a part of this journey.”

Liam Quinlan-Stamp

CEO – Coinpresso

Blockchain companies that are hiring developers are invited to post a free job vacancy on Cryptrain, with varying levels of screening and AI-driven services on offer.

Media Contact:

Liam Quinlan-Stamp

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126228