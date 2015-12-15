Columbus McKinnon to Host an Investor and Analyst Day

BUFFALO, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced that it will host an Investor and Analyst Day entitled, “Unlocking the Potential of CMCO: Advancing Beyond the Blueprint Strategy” on June 23, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET with management presentations followed by a question and answer session. The webcast portion of this event will conclude at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET.

During the presentation, David Wilson, President and CEO, Gregory P. Rustowicz, Senior Vice President-Finance and CFO, and other members of Columbus McKinnon executive management will provide an in-depth review of the transformation into a top-tier intelligent motion solutions company, new long-term targets, and the strategy to achieve the targets and complete the transformation.

The webcast provides participants the capability to submit questions. To access the video webcast of the event and accompanying slides, please sign in approximately 10 minutes prior to the event start time via the Investor Relations section of the Columbus McKinnon website, investors.columbusmckinnon.com. A replay of the event, as well as a copy of the slide presentation will be available following the event.

About Columbus McKinnon



Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.columbusmckinnon.com.

