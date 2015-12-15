Consilio Announces Expansion of India-based Capabilities – Including the Launch of New Facilities to Meet Growing Demand for Legal Solutions to Drive Client Evolution

Consilio expands its footprint with new, expanded facilities in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Gurgaon as a key component of its global legal services delivery platform

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consilio, a global leader in eDiscovery, document review, risk management, and legal consulting services, announced today the launch of new facilities in Gurgaon, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, expanding its global footprint to meet client demand for its legal technologies and services and firmly establishing India as a key talent hub for its growing eDiscovery, risk management, and legal consulting business lines.

Consilio builds on an established history of operating global teams with select IT and engineering functions established in India 15 years ago with the more recent expansion supporting all company functions, including service delivery. To accommodate the next stage of expected growth, the company re-envisioned the newly expanded facilities to safely enhance the employee experience and increase opportunities for training, collaboration, and innovation across all three locales.

“By investing in developing high-quality talent in strategic geographies like Gurgaon, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, we can continue to scale our proven global service delivery model and respond well to a wide range of our clients’ challenges.” said Andy Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer at Consilio. “This approach has resonated greatly with our clients and has led to significant growth of our talent pool, including 70% headcount growth in India over the last year.”

Employing nearly 800 professionals spanning every function of Consilio operations – from data operations and human resources to project support and engineering, the company expects growth to 2,000 employees in India in the next 36 months. To support continued global growth, Consilio incorporates best practices from its own Diversity & Inclusion program and recruitment functions that emphasize curating talent from a diverse range of backgrounds, skills and experiences. In India, Consilio integrated this approach to build specialized talent pipelines that qualify and engage graduates from the country’s top law, IT, and engineering colleges.

Powering client evolution with proven high-quality talent

“From increased global regulatory activity and a shifting legal talent pool to the rapid expansion of cloud-based platforms, law firms and corporations are experiencing significant pressures to reduce risk and cost while driving evolution,” said Raj Chandrasekar, Chief Operating Officer at Consilio. “While we have many tools – from our proven workflows and advanced technologies such as AI – developing a high-quality, global base of talent is the most important to help clients evolve their legal solutions.”

The company sees a huge opportunity in partnering with law firms and corporate clients across markets globally as they increasingly need specialized workflows, technologies, and additional workforce capacity to deal with a large volume of documents, meet court deadlines for on-demand litigations, and face data and privacy risks.

According to IDC, the legal industry spends $750 billion annually on various legal services, with the document review business alone estimated to be worth $12 billion. Meanwhile, legal technology and services related to legal operations and eDiscovery support services account for up to $25.9 billion of the total addressable market by 2039.

