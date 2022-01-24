Coops.Finance (COOPS) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – June 10, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Coops.Finance (COOPS) on June 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the COOPS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/127102_44ad38f11462d9d9_001full.jpg

Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, COOPS is here to create the ultimate NFT gaming platform where anyone can participate and enjoy by simply playing its games. Its native token Coops.Finance (COOPS) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 19:00 (UTC+8) on June 9, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing COOPS

COOPS is a project that aims to create ultimate NFT blockchain gaming platform where anyone can participate and enjoy. One of the core features of COOPS is allowing users to turn various in-game characters and items obtained while enjoying the game into unique NFTs so that they can become assets.

The entire ecosystem of COOPS is integrated into its platform where partner companies can launch various games from all around the world and developers can easily launch their self-developed games. Through COOPS platform, users can make payment with its native token and wallet, enjoy Play-to-Earn (P2E) games, participate in live streaming, mint character NFTs and register it all in one place.

In addition, COOPS is building its own NFT marketplace, where users can freely trade their NFTs. Furthermore, Coops Metaverse World is also under development. As one of the first projects that attempts to combine games and NFTs, COOPS has formed a partnership with Korea’s first NFT certification institution, and will continue to work on discovering unique NFT gaming characters jointly with the institution.

About COOPS Token

Coops.Finance (COOPS) is the utility token that can be used in entire COOPS ecosystem. Users can enjoy various games provided by the platform with COOPS token. It can be used to purchase various NFT in-game characters, and can also be used as a voting right to vote for the direction of the game’s story.

Based on ERC-20, COOPS has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 70% is provided for ecosystem, 12% will be used for marketing, 10% is provided for development, and the rest 8% is allocated to the team and advisors.

The COOPS token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 19:00 (UTC+8) on June 9, 2022, investors who are interested in COOPS investment can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about COOPS Token:

Official Website: https://coopsnft.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/coops_world

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coops_nft

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127102