Corinium Presents: CDAO Singapore

Singapore, Jun 1, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Corinium’s Chief Data & Analytics Officer (CDAO) Singapore gathers the region’s leading data and analytics executives to share their insights on developing the infrastructure, ecosystem, buy-in, culture and strategies to effectively harness data and AI as a strategic asset. It’s going to be a fantastic few days addressing the top challenges facing senior leaders, coming together as a data analytics community and driving the narrative on data progress and innovation.

For 2022 we are celebrating our sixth annual event by revealing the progress being made, offering insights and effective strategies to the challenges that remain.

CDAO Singapore 2022 will answer the critical question on how to operationalize gains already made and how to deliver tangible value to the business at scale.

Join us, 12-13 April, for two days of engaging discussions on how to effectively protect your organisation’s most valuable digital assets by adopting a practical Zero Trust approach, advancing your strategy through risk intelligence, strengthening your Data Privacy and Security framework, and scaling business.

2022 Key Themes

Future of Data: Governance, Privacy and Ethics:

Operationalising data governance to ensure security, privacy and the ethical use of data and AI.

Fuelling Data Innovation:

Being first-to-market with the right innovation approach – Building capability to respond to competitors, regulators and deliver for customers as an AI-powered and innovative organisation.

Shaping a Data-Informed Organisation:

Upskilling, adapting and evolving are key components of a resilient and progressive business strategy. Learn how organisations are enabling change through cross-functional, diverse, agile teams who excel in consulting and communication skills to grow effective decision makers, smart adopters and end-users of data.

Australia's senior executives responsible for championing the data agenda will gather at CDAO Singapore 2022 to share insights on transformative leadership, data driven culture, developing high performing analytics teams, data literacy and effective governance of data and AI.

Focusing on the biggest challenges faced today to effectively harness data as a strategic asset, drive change and shape organisations to become analytically mature, business-driven enterprises that outperform their competitors.

