Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals to Present Pancreatic Cancer, Clear Cell Sarcoma and Biliary Tract Cancer Research Featuring CPI-613® (Devimistat) at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Cranbury, NJ, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cornerstone” or the “Company”), a company focused on rare cancer therapeutics and formerly known as Rafael Pharmaceuticals, today announced that the Company and its partners will present three abstracts at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place June 3 – June 7, 2022 in Chicago.

The three abstracts from Cornerstone’s partners and principal investigators, Mark Agulnik, Vaibhav Sahai and Philip Philip, highlight its ongoing trials studying CPI-613® (devimistat) in clear cell sarcoma and biliary tract cancer, with a special discussion on pancreatic cancer.

“We are incredibly proud to have promising research findings to share in the three rare cancer areas that we’re focused on at ASCO’s Annual Meeting,” said Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals. “Our research provides hope for the future as we continue to put patients with rare cancer diagnoses at the forefront and move the needle towards progress for potentially life-saving therapy.”

Poster Session Details:

Title: Phase 1b results of a multicenter, randomized phase 1b/2 study of gemcitabine and cisplatin +/- CPI-613 as first-line therapy for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BilT-04)

Presenter: Vaibhav Sahai, MBBS, MS, Associate Professor, University of Michigan Health

Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Time: 8:00 a.m. CDT

Location: Hall A | In-Person & On Demand

Poster Presentation and Poster Discussion Session Details:

Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Title: Phase 3, multicenter, randomized study of CPI-613 with modified FOLFIRINOX (mFFX) versus FOLFIRINOX (FFX) as first-line therapy for patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas (AVENGER500)

Presenter: Philip Philip, M.D., PhD, FRCP, Professor, GI & Neuroendocrine Oncology, Henry Ford Cancer Institute, Wayne State University School of Medicine

Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Time: Poster Presentation – 8 a.m. CDT, Poster Discussion Session – 1:15 p.m. CDT

Location: Poster Presentation – Hall A, Poster Discussion Session – McCormick Place: Hall D2 | In-Person & Live Stream

Poster Session Details:

Title: Phase 1/2 study of devimistat in combination with hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) clear cell sarcoma (CCS)

Presenter: Mark Agulnik , M.D., City of Hope’s section chief of sarcoma medical oncology

Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Time: 8:00 a.m. CDT

Location: Hall A | In-Person & On Demand

“As biliary tract cancer cases continue to rise globally, I am pleased to partner with Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals and study the use of devimistat as a potential therapy option for the disease,” said Dr. Sahai. “I look forward to discussing my findings at ASCO with fellow industry professionals as we envision a future that could offer relief to patients who suffer from this aggressive cancer.”

“It’s an honor to discuss our research in pancreatic cancer with some of the brightest minds in clinical oncology at ASCO,” said Dr. Philip. “Although pancreatic cancer remains a challenge for both patients and clinicians, devimistat’s promise as a potential treatment option gives us great hope for the future of care.”

“Currently, patients who live with relapsed or refractory clear cell sarcoma (CCS) have limited treatment options,” said Dr. Agulnik. “In partnership with Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, I am energized by the opportunity to share my research at ASCO on the promising Phase I and Phase II data using devimistat.”

About Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals (“Cornerstone”) is committed to the development of therapies for rare cancers that have few to no treatment options available. Cornerstone’s lead compound, CPI-613® (devimistat), is designed to target the mitochondria of cancer cells in order to disrupt their energy production, cutting off the fuel for disease growth. Devimistat is undergoing multiple clinical trials and has been granted orphan drug designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the following indications: Burkitt’s lymphoma, biliary tract cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and peripheral T-cell lymphoma. In addition, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted orphan drug designation to devimistat for Burkitt’s lymphoma.

With science stemming from the world’s most renowned institutions and compassion that runs deep, Cornerstone strives to improve the lives of people with rare cancers, inaugurating a new era of hope. For more information, please visit www.cornerstonepharma.com .