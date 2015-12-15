CORRECTION — uniQure Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), please note that all the numbers have been updated. The corrected release follows:

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that the Company granted equity awards to 22 employees as a material inducement to commencing their employment. The equity grants were approved by the Company’s board of directors on June 15, 2022 (the “Grant Date”) in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

In the aggregate, the employees received 39,500 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) and options to purchase 27,500 ordinary shares of uniQure. Each option has an exercise price of $14.08 per share, the closing price per ordinary share as reported by Nasdaq on June 15, 2022. Each option has a ten-year term and will vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and an additional 6.25% of the shares vesting in approximately equal quarterly installments over the twelve successive quarters following the first anniversary. The RSUs will vest over three years, with one-third of the RSUs vesting annually on each successive anniversary of the Grant Date. The vesting of each grant of options and RSUs is subject to the employee’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates.

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington’s disease, refractory temporal lobe epilepsy, Fabry disease, and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

