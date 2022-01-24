Coya Therapeutics Secures $10 Million Financing to Advance Clinical and Pre-Clinical Pipeline of Regulatory T Cell Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics’ clinical and biomarker data continue to demonstrate regulatory T cells (Tregs) ability to meaningfully dampen both systemic and neuroinflammation, thereby restoring the immune system back to its functional state

Preclinical data exhibit positive effects of Treg-derived exosomes in both neuro and systemic inflammation

Financing used to advance multiple Treg programs into Phase 1 and Phase 2b clinical studies targeting neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases

HOUSTON, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (Coya), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing multiple first-in-class and best-in-class approaches that enhance regulatory T cell (Treg) function, today announced that it has raised approximately $10.3 million from institutional and accredited investors. The financing brings the total funding to date to over $20 million.

Proceeds will be used to advance several key therapeutic programs which include: COYA 101, a scalable and expanded autologous Treg cell therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) patients, into a well-powered Phase 2b study; COYA 201, an autologous Treg-derived exosome therapeutic for ALS patients into Phase 1 studies; COYA 202, an allogeneic Treg-derived exosome therapeutic for frontal temporal dementia (FTD) into Phase 1 studies; and allogeneic Treg-derived exosome therapeutics into Phase 1 studies for autoimmune and metabolic disorders. Coya is also preparing a novel biologic program for IND submission for ALS, FTD, and Alzheimer’s disease patients.

“This financing enables vigorous clinical development across our three therapeutic platforms and is tangible confirmation of the strong progress we’ve made over the past year in advancing our science, building our organization, and achieving validating clinical milestones,” commented Howard Berman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Coya Therapeutics. “We’re driving our deep scientific understanding of Tregs towards addressing conditions of progressive disease primarily driven by chronic inflammation and Treg dysfunction. “Our team at Coya is dedicated towards the successful development of our novel Treg modalities, each of which can meaningfully enhance Treg function,” concluded Dr. Berman.

Adrian Hepner, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Medical Officer of Coya Therapeutics added: “Given the broad application of Coya’s Treg focused platforms, we plan to continue driving forward with our science, clinical teams, and manufacturing capabilities to accelerate the development of our pipeline. It is our sincere hope that we will be able to provide meaningful therapies for the thousands of patients afflicted by such devastating diseases of high unmet need. With multiple innovative platforms advancing both in and into the clinic, this funding affirms Coya’s novel approach. We look forward to reporting multiple pre-clinical and clinical data over the next several quarters.”

Allele Capital Partners, LLC was responsible for sourcing and executing the offering through Wilmington Capital Securities, LLC, which served as the exclusive placement agent.

About Coya Therapeutics, Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (Coya) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class and best-in-class approaches utilizing adoptive regulatory T cells (Tregs) to target systemic and neuroinflammation. Coya has pioneered the ability to produce “Super Tregs” from a patient’s own dysfunctional Tregs. “Super Tregs” confer their properties through reproducible upregulated proteins in the expanded/post cryopreserved condition that allow for an off-the-shelf like approach for serial infusion. Coya is also developing first-in-class exosome therapies derived from ”Super Tregs” for autologous and allogeneic applications, as well as a novel biologic that works to upregulate Treg function in vivo. Coya is focused on the advancement of disease modifying approaches to address the significant unmet medical needs of patients with ALS, FTD, Alzheimer’s, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Scleroderma, Hepatic Inflammation and Fibrosis, and other autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.coyatherapeutics.com .

