Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced that company management will participate in person in a fireside chat at the annual JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference, which is being held at the Lotte New York Palace on June 15-16, 2022.

Details of the fireside chat are as follows:
Date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp54/crnx/1693872

In addition, the live and archived presentation will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section on the Company’s website.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Currently, paltusotine is in Phase 3 clinical development for acromegaly and Phase 2 clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics has demonstrated pharmacologic proof-of-concept in Phase 1 clinical studies for CRN04777, a somatostatin receptor type 5 (SST5) agonist for congenital hyperinsulinism and CRN04894, an ACTH antagonist for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, Cushing’s disease and other diseases of excess ACTH. All of the company’s drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts.

Contacts:
Chas Schultz
VP, IR & Corporate Communications
[email protected]
(858) 450-6464

Investors / Media:
Corey Davis
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
(212) 915-2577

Aline Sherwood
Scienta Communications
[email protected]
(312) 238-8957

