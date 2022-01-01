CyberArk Announces Impact 2022: The Identity Security Event of the Year

Taking Place July 12-14 in Boston, this Annual Customer and Partner Event is the World’s Largest Gathering of Identity Security Professionals

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity Security, today announced the details of CyberArk Impact 2022. The global cybersecurity conference will bring together Identity Security professionals to connect, learn, collaborate and discuss the critical importance of Identity Security-based strategies. The event will showcase industry-leading products and solutions from CyberArk and its large ecosystem of partners that help reduce risk and support business innovation.

Thousands of Identity Security leaders and professionals are expected, both in-person and virtually. The in-person event will take place July 12-14 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston; the virtual event experience will feature a mix of live and on-demand content.

The agenda is packed with expert-led training, dynamic keynotes, breakout sessions and immersive hands-on lab experiences. Featured keynotes and panels include:

Robert Herjavec, CEO of Cyderes, Shark on ABC’s Shark Tank

Merritt Baer, principal, office of the CISO at AWS

Nicole Perlroth, award-winning cybersecurity author and angel investor

Customer panel with leaders from Spencer Stuart, Healthfirst and others

Partner panel with leaders from Accenture, PwC and others

Additionally, CyberArk will once again host its Women in Security breakfast, bringing together women and advocates of women in cybersecurity to share their experiences and best practices.

“Impact is where the visionary thought leaders, cybersecurity leaders and professionals, global customers, partners, and CyberArk’s experts all meet to connect, share and discover the innovation making Identity Security vision a reality,” said Simon Mouyal, chief marketing officer at CyberArk. “We can’t wait to engage with members of the Identity Security ecosystem who are joining us as we prepare for cybersecurity’s next era.”

Session tracks for Impact 2022 include:

Innovation – Hear from CyberArk leadership about upcoming Identity Security Platform capabilities, including to-be-announced products and services for Cloud Privilege Security, Identity Management and Secrets Management.

– Hear from CyberArk leadership about upcoming Identity Security Platform capabilities, including to-be-announced products and services for Cloud Privilege Security, Identity Management and Secrets Management. CyberArk Solutions – Learn how to tackle some of the most pressing security challenges facing enterprises by leveraging CyberArk solutions that address password sprawl, provide just enough access for cloud management, protect IoT devices, support adoption of Zero Trust strategies and more.

– Learn how to tackle some of the most pressing security challenges facing enterprises by leveraging CyberArk solutions that address password sprawl, provide just enough access for cloud management, protect IoT devices, support adoption of Zero Trust strategies and more. Digital Transformation – Learn about the new capabilities and practices organizations can leverage as they transition to digital environments including new SaaS solutions from CyberArk and strategies for safeguarding the software supply chain.

– Learn about the new capabilities and practices organizations can leverage as they transition to digital environments including new SaaS solutions from CyberArk and strategies for safeguarding the software supply chain. Evolving Threat Landscape – Listen to CyberArk Labs, Red Team and other company experts to gain insight into the latest attacker innovations and evolving threats – from how attackers are exploiting identities and risks across the blockchain, to lessons learned from ongoing attacks in the Ukraine.

– Listen to CyberArk Labs, Red Team and other company experts to gain insight into the latest attacker innovations and evolving threats – from how attackers are exploiting identities and risks across the blockchain, to lessons learned from ongoing attacks in the Ukraine. Audit and Compliance – Build and refine Identity Security programs that satisfy audit and compliance challenges including strategies for increasing adoption of privileged access management controls and changes in the cyber insurance landscape.

To learn more about CyberArk Impact 2022 and to register, visit: https://impact.cyberark.com.

