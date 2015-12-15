Cyble Launches Dedicated Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Program to Empower Industry-leading MSSPs

The MSSP platform offers 360-degree visibility of the threat landscape to Cyble’s Managed Service Customers

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyble, the Y Combinator-backed leader in AI-powered global cyber threat intelligence, is proud to announce its latest threat intelligence platform for the Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs). Through the new program, Cyber MSSP partners can benefit from a comprehensive dashboard comprising advanced threat intelligence and cybercrime monitoring and mitigation. It will be instrumental in enabling both customers and partners to work in tandem towards achieving their cybersecurity goals.

The platform is designed to empower Cyble’s MSSP partners with an enhanced control to provide, configure, and monitor all services provided by Cyble Vision as a software suite to its end customers. This new update brings in features such as a multi-admin management console, seamless access to the user hierarchy dashboard for the easy understating of customer distribution and ownerships, centralized dashboards and consoles for access, and the ability to manage and maintain end-user dashboards from their own accounts. Additionally, it also enables tracking of all customer alerts, thereby fostering early intervention and safeguarding customer assets & interests.

The company’s SaaS-based enterprise solution, Cyble Vision, uses proprietary AI and ML technology to augment threat intelligence and alerts users with ample context to understand cyber risk and take appropriate mitigatory measures. At Cyble, the unique objective is to democratize digital risk protection through a combination of automation, human analytics, and innovation.

Manish Chachada, COO and Co-founder of Cyble, said, “The launch of our MSSP program is a key development in Cyble’s journey. It will enable our partners to extend Cyble’s Threat Intelligence, Digital Risk Protection Services, and Darkweb and Cybercrime Monitoring capabilities to customers worldwide, ensuring seamless integration with their environment. We are completely committed to the needs of our clients and partners, and the ability of our MSSP program to provide users with a single intuitive dashboard for AI-enabled threat management, advanced threat hunting, and mitigation response has been a key differentiating factor against competitors.”

“Strategic partnership is a critical necessity for organizations due to the unprecedented need to quickly and efficiently address takedowns, incident response, 3rd party risk scoring, and monitoring emerging risks etc. The MSSP program will pave way for cost savings with ROI and access to increased visibility, operational efficiencies, control, and actionable intelligence for our partners’ clients.” said Mandar Patil, Vice President International Market and Customer Success at Cyble.

The MSSP platform comes with upgraded threat detection abilities backed by AI-based innovation, unlimited scalability, open platform with the capability to integrate effectively, and is governed by the GDPR privacy mandates. The news closely follows Cyble’s recent announcement on being the winner in 8 categories of the prestigious 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards by the elite Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.

“We are incredibly excited to release this core module to a broader partner base and can’t wait to help a larger enterprise community. This is an outcome of having worked tirelessly to design a solution that enhances the threat detection and proactive mitigation capabilities of our clients. MSSP partners look for nothing more than comprehensive, easy-to-navigate, secure solutions that provide the best-in-class threat intelligence and digital risk protection. Our solution does just that! Our excitement knows no bounds as we look forward to strengthening our existing strategic MSSP partnerships besides onboarding new partners worldwide,” said Beenu Arora, CEO, and Co-founder of Cyble.

