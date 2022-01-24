Cyble Sweeps the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards 2022 – Editor’s Choice Threat Intelligence – With Wins in 8 Categories

Cyble wins prestigious awards at the 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards – #RSAC 2022





ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyble, the Y Combinator-backed leader in AI-powered global cyber threat intelligence, is proud to announce that it has been named a winner in 8 categories of the 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.

Editor’s Choice Threat Intelligence

Most Comprehensive Attack Surface Management

Next-Gen Cybersecurity Analytics

Most Innovative Cybersecurity Artificial Intelligence

Hot Company Digital Executive Protection

Next-Gen InfoSec Startup of the Year

Publisher’s Choice Security Company of the Year

Next-Gen Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM)

The recognition reinforces Cyble’s position as a pioneer in solving the fundamental question of converting noise into meaningful threat intelligence.

Cyble facilitates business continuity by providing relevant and timely intelligence into darkweb, deep web, surface web & cybercrime activities that target organizations and individuals. It provides a converged view of Threat Intelligence, Digital Risk Protection Services, and Darkweb and Cybercrime Monitoring capabilities. The company’s SaaS-based enterprise solution, Cyble Vision, alerts its users with sufficient context to understand cyber risk and prioritize them through real-time alerts and actionable threat intelligence. Cyble’s ultimate objective is to provide organizations with real-time visibility into the vulnerabilities in their digital footprint to empower them in combating cyber threats effectively.

“Cyble embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Manish Chachada, COO and Co-founder of Cyble said, “We are incredibly humbled and grateful to Cyber Defense Magazine for this recognition. At Cyble, we comprehend the evolving dynamics of the cybersecurity industry and work towards solving modern, complex cybersecurity concerns for our clients. These awards are a mark of the faith our clients have on our services, and as Cyble continues to reach new heights, we will strive to keep true to our goal of democratization of digital risk protection services through automation, human analytics, and innovation.”

Cyble’s Law Enforcement Agency (LEA) and defense threat intelligence solution – Cyble Hawk – is aimed at specifically aiding law enforcement and government agencies gather, analyze, and respond to the exposure of extremely sensitive information, enriched with Cyble’s SIGINT analysis and research, that may have widespread implications.

“We’re delighted to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine. We are incredibly pleased to have had the chance to be a part of this event by CDM and would like to congratulate them on their 10th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew that the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased with the recognition,” said Beenu Arora, CEO and Co-founder of Cyble.

About Cyble

Cyble is a global threat intelligence SaaS provider that helps enterprises protect themselves from cybercrimes and exposure in the surface web, deepweb, and darkweb. Its prime focus is to provide organizations with real-time visibility to their digital risk footprint. Backed by Blackbird Ventures, Xoogler and Y Combinator as part of the 2021 winter cohort, Cyble has also been recognized by Forbes as one of the top 20 Best Cybersecurity Start-ups, along with several other industry recognitions. Headquartered in Georgia, United States and with offices in Dubai, Australia, Singapore, and India, Cyble has a global presence. To learn more about Cyble, visit www.cyble.com.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

