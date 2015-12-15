CytoDyn to Hold Webcast to Provide a Quarterly Company Update

VANCOUVER, Washington, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today that Tanya Urbach, Board Chair, Antonio Migliarese, Chief Financial Officer and Interim President, Scott Kelly, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Business Development, and Christopher Recknor, M.D., Senior Director of Research & Development, will host an investment community webcast to provide a quarterly Company update on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Following the update, questions submitted prior to the webcast as directed below will be addressed to the extent appropriate.

Date: Thursday, June 30, 2022
Time:  1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET
Access:  https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=3aO9FH10
Questions: Prior to the webcast, questions can be submitted online to [email protected]

This is a livestream presentation. Participants are encouraged to login early prior to the start of the event. The replay will be available approximately 60 minutes after the conclusion of the webcast and can be accessed via the above link until July 30, 2022.

CONTACTS
Investors:
Cristina De Leon
Office: 360.980.8524
[email protected]

Media:
Dan Zacchei / Joe Germani
Sloane & Company
[email protected] / [email protected]

