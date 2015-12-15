Dante Genomics partners with Emirates Post to deliver advanced genomic services in UAE

The partnership aims to enable universal access to genomic-driven wellness and longevity

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emirates Post, the official postal operator and leading express provider in the UAE, has partnered with Dante Genomics, a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, to facilitate the availability of advanced genomic services across the UAE in line with the nation’s vision of making healthcare testing accessible to everyone in the country.

The partnership follows the recent launch of Dante Genomics’ office and operations in the UAE. According to the agreement, Emirates Post will collect and drop off testing kits from Dante Labs to customers across the UAE, in addition to designating Emirates Post Customer Happiness Centers as a point of sale and drop off/collection point for the testing kits. Genetic testing provides personalized information about one’s overall wellbeing to empower them to live a healthier lifestyle.

Peter Somers, CEO of Emirates Post, said: “We are delighted that Dante Genomics entrusted us to support the expansion of their advanced genomic services across the UAE. This partnership further highlights the seamless services we provide to customers through our delivery network, which is the largest in the country. With its customer-centric and diverse choice of services, Emirates Post is an ideal delivery partner for companies looking for expansion and sustainable solutions to even the remotest parts of the country. Our exemplary services have enabled us to build trust and meet all the requirements of our customers and partners.”

Andrea Riposati, Group CEO of Dante Genomics, said that universal access to healthcare requires the universal operations that Emirates Posts has built. “Together, we can deliver advanced genomics everywhere. We are honored to partner with Emirates Post on logistics and distribution of advanced genomic services in the UAE. Emirates Post has proven a fantastic partner with a clear vision of how to democratize access to goods, services and technology for all people in the UAE,” he added.

Dante Genomics is a global leader in genome sequencing with the best technology in the healthcare industry to provide personalized preventive healthcare solutions by offering next-generation diagnostic and prevention tools directly to consumers and healthcare professionals. With the use of proprietary software and patented technologies and leveraging cutting edge sequencers such as the Illumina NovaSeq 6000 and the PacBio Sequel IIe, Dante Genomics has delivered the benefits of the genome to individuals and clinics in 97 countries.

About Dante Genomics

Dante Genomics is a global genomic information company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and AI. The Company uses its platform to deliver better patient outcomes from diagnostics to therapeutics with assets including one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, proprietary software designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

About Emirates Post Group

Emirates Post Group Company is a Public Joint Stock Company under Emirates Investment Authority (EIA) operating as a commercial entity across the emirates. It manages the planning of its postal operational division and subsidiaries, which consist of Emirates Post – the leading postal and express delivery provider in the region, Wall Street Exchange, Instant Cash, and the Electronic Documents Centre. The Dubai-based Company is the official entity responsible for licensing all postal, courier and logistics services within the UAE.

