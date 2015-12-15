Datametrex Applies for 3 EV Trademarks

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 23, 2022) – Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) has filed three (3) trademark applications with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office and Registrar of Trademarks.

The following applications were filed for registration of the trademark Datametrex Electric Vehicle Solutions (application No. 2192052), Datametrex (application No. 2192052) and Datametrex & Design (application No. 2192053).

“This trademark submission helps Datametrex pave begin to make a name for ourselves in the EV space and build our DM EV Solutions business with intellectual property that will lay the foundation for us to integrate our existing AI technology and stand out in this fast-growing market,” said Marshall Gunter, chief executive officer of the Company.

The benefits of filing a trademark include:

Nationwide protection across Canada for 10 years;

Priority rights in respect of applications in other jurisdictions;

An assumed right to exclusive use of the trademark across Canada;

An enhanced ability to enforce trademark rights in Canada;

Lower cost of enforcement;

Availability of monitoring for counterfeit products at the Canadian border;

Public notice of your ownership by way of the Canadian trademark register;

Enhanced ability to license trademark rights in Canada to others;

The creation of an asset on your company’s balance sheet;

The ability to initiate domain name ownership disputes and register .CA domains;

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.datametrex.com.

