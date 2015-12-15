DataRobot Appoints Chris Riley as President of Worldwide Field Operations

Former Dell, Automation Anywhere leader brings decades of experience building and scaling disruptive technology companies

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AI Cloud leader DataRobot today announced the appointment of Chris Riley as President of Worldwide Field Operations. Riley will be responsible for accelerating the company’s revenue growth and global footprint, bringing DataRobot to organizations across all industries and geographies.

A recent Forrester webinar estimates that 100% of enterprises will have AI in use in just the next 3 years.1 In this new role, Riley will help DataRobot realize this enormous market potential by leading the company’s global field operations and helping companies around the world unlock the power of their data.

Riley previously served as Chief Revenue Officer for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) leader Automation Anywhere, where he led global sales in over 90 countries and managed an ecosystem of over 1,900 partners. Prior to Automation Anywhere, Riley served as President of Dell Technologies Select, where his organization served Dell Technologies’ largest and most strategic customers. Riley also served as President of the Americas for Dell Technologies and held various senior leadership roles at EMC Corporation.

“Chris is an exceptional talent with deep experience leading some of the top technology companies on the planet at scale,” said Dan Wright, CEO, DataRobot. “Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of driving results and earning customer trust. We’re thrilled to welcome Chris to our team as we continue to scale globally and bring the power of AI to more organizations across the world.”

“DataRobot is driving the cutting edge of AI,” said Chris Riley, President of Worldwide Field Operations, DataRobot. “I’m thrilled to join the world-class team at DataRobot and excited to expand our impact even further while arming customers with the tools they need to thrive in an evolving market, today and in the future.”

This announcement is the latest in a series of executive leadership appointments for the AI Cloud leader, all aimed at accelerating the next phase of DataRobot’s growth and architecting the future of the rapidly-expanding AI market.

