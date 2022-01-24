Davis Wright Tremaine Combines With McGonigle, One of the Nation’s Preeminent Financial Services Boutiques

Combination Significantly Bolsters Davis Wright Tremaine’s Regulatory and Enforcement Capabilities, Increases Presence in East Coast, Midwest Markets

The combination was driven by transformative changes occurring in financial services, a core strength of both firms. It joins McGonigle’s experience in securities regulation with Davis Wright’s nationally recognized strength in consumer banking, payments, and FinTech. The combined firm will offer full-service capabilities to the financial sector, just as innovative financial products and services draw increased regulatory attention.

The combination, approved by partners and shareholders at both firms, becomes effective July 1, 2022.

Recognized by U.S. News as Law Firm of the Year in securities regulation each of the last two years, McGonigle, P.C. offers regulatory counseling, enforcement defense, and litigation capabilities. In little more than a decade of operation, the group has grown to include 13 former Securities and Exchange Commission lawyers as well as lawyers with experience at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, and the U.S. Department of Justice. A number of McGonigle attorneys also have served in senior capacities within the financial services industry.

McGonigle will add 22 lawyers to Davis Wright’s Washington, D.C., office, 15 to New York, and three in the new Chicago office. Davis Wright also will establish a new office in Richmond, Va., with four lawyers joining from McGonigle. McGonigle’s 31 support staff also will join Davis Wright.

Scott MacCormack, the firmwide managing partner of Davis Wright, said: “This is a landmark moment for our firm, reflecting our openness to strategic expansions that serve critical client needs. This powerful combination balances our national footprint and positions us to become the law firm of choice on the most consequential financial services matters.”

Bradford Hardin, co-chair of the new banking, financial services, and securities practice group at Davis Wright, added: “McGonigle is one of the nation’s preeminent financial services boutiques with deep expertise in securities regulation and enforcement. Our combined team will offer corporate clients the breadth they need as they focus outside counsel relationships and the depth required to handle their most challenging issues.”

The chair of McGonigle, Elizabeth Lan Davis, will serve alongside Hardin as the co-chair of Davis Wright’s new banking, financial services, and securities practice group. She said: “Our firms present an ideal fit. McGonigle’s strength in enforcement and white-collar work will add to Davis Wright’s litigation and corporate capabilities nationwide. We also will complement Davis Wright’s leading consumer finance and FinTech practice with experience in a range of areas, from broker-dealer to investment management to digital assets. Together, we become a 70-lawyer group that covers the waterfront. Additionally, our firm cultures align, and Davis Wright’s strong reputation and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion will greatly enhance our ability to recruit dynamic young lawyers.”

Tom McGonigle, a founding partner of McGonigle, P.C., concluded: “Davis Wright’s vision for this practice is completely consistent with our own. Twelve years ago, we set out with an ambitious goal to create the most talented, highest-performing financial services group in the country. Combined with Davis Wright, we’re closer to achieving it than ever before.”

