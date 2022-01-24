Deepwatch Wins Two Industry Awards for Managed Detection and Response at RSA Conference

Awarded “MDR Market Leader” and Distinction for “Threat Detection”

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(RSA Conference) — Deepwatch, the leader in advanced managed detection and response (MDR), today announced it received two awards at the RSA Conference for its industry-leading MDR capabilities delivering 24/7/365 threat monitoring and accelerated threat containment.

Global InfoSec Award for MDR Market Leader

Deepwatch won the Market Leader MDR Global InfoSec Award for 2022, which was announced by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) during RSAC. This marks the second consecutive year that CDM, the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, honored Deepwatch in this category for its Global InfoSec Awards program.

Fortress Cyber Security Awards for Threat Detection

The Business Intelligence Group also awarded Deepwatch the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the “Threat Detection” category. The industry awards program identifies and rewards the world’s leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe from an ever-growing threat from hackers.

“We’re thrilled to receive these prestigious awards recognizing our efforts in securing the digital economy,” said Charlie Thomas, CEO of Deepwatch. “With ever-increasing cyber attacks, geopolitical tensions, and advances in digital transformation, our managed security services play a critical role in protecting organizations around the clock. With the selections judged by leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased to receive these honors for our SecOps platform and MDR services.”

Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine, said, “Deepwatch embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach.”

Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group, said, “We are so proud to name Deepwatch as a winner in the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program. As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Deepwatch are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand.”

Acting as an extension to the security teams at hundreds of the world’s leading organizations, Deepwatch MDR services provide 24/7/365 threat monitoring, alerting, validation and proactive threat hunting with best-in-class security technologies. Deepwatch MDR comes with a named squad, a team of security operations experts focused on the uniqueness of each customer’s environment, providing SOC coverage at all hours. Leveraging the Deepwatch SecOps platform to collect, process, and analyze security telemetry from data sources, Deepwatch produces the most comprehensive high-fidelity alerts with tailored guidance from Deepwatch’s experts.

Deepwatch also announced earlier this week a new Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) service that delivers automated response to threats across endpoint, network, and cloud. Powered by Deepwatch’s advanced detection capabilities, Deepwatch MXDR’s automated response capabilities significantly reduce the risk of business impacting security incidents by responding at machine speed, allowing analysts to do the rest in human time and eliminating the lag time and dependence on security staff and cross-departmental resources.

About Deepwatch

Deepwatch is the leader in managed security services, protecting organizations from ever-increasing cyber threats 24/7/365. Powered by Deepwatch’s cloud-based security operations platform, Deepwatch provides the industry’s most comprehensive detection and automated response to cyber threats together with tailored guidance from dedicated experts to mitigate risk and measurably improve security posture. Hundreds of organizations, from Fortune 100 to mid-sized enterprises, trust Deepwatch to protect their business. Visit www.deepwatch.com to learn more.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

