Dispersive Holdings Named Winner of Global InfoSec Award for Best Cloud Obfuscation during RSA Conference 2022

Dispersive Holdings Wins Editor’s Choice in 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2022





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CyberDefenseMagazine–Dispersive Holdings, Inc. was the winner of the prestigious Editor’s Choice Cloud Obfuscation award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.

“We’re thrilled to receive one of the most coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 10th anniversary awards competition,” said Rajiv Pimplaskar, the President & CEO, Dispersive Holdings. “As an independent cybersecurity news and information provider, we knew the competition would be tough and, with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased. This award helps reinforce that obfuscation of users, edge and cloud resources is an important first step towards avoiding detection and cyber threats. The award underscores our leadership in the market and the value we provide to our customers. We’re thrilled to be a part of this impressive group of winners.”

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine. “Dispersive is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and of consideration for deployment in your environment.”

Judges in the CDM InfoSec awards are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, rather than the one with the most customers or money in the bank.

About Dispersive Holdings

An emerging cybersecurity leader in the Zero Trust Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Multicloud Network Software (MCNS) space, Dispersive delivers a converged cloud-native network fabric that is ultra-secure, operationally flexible, and up to 10 times faster. Dispersive’s battlefield-inspired patented technology creates virtual active-active multipath networks with rolling encryption keys and granular access controls to connect digital businesses, products, and users across any cloud or service edge. Government, enterprises, and channel partners can implement the solution quickly with zero touch provisioning even across multi-cloud environments to secure against new and emerging threats, including nation state actors. For more information, visit www.dispersive.io or follow on Twitter @DispersiveHold or LinkedIn @Dispersive.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Contacts

Sue Ellen Nicks



[email protected]

+1.470.865.7029

Dan Chmielewski



Madison Alexander PR



[email protected]

714-832-8716



949-231-2965

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive



Email: [email protected]

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468



International: 1-646-586-9545



Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com