Ditch cable: Now, get Verizon Home Internet starting at $25 per month

Verizon Home Internet – 5G Home Internet, Fios and LTE Home – now starts at $25 per month with AutoPay and one of our premium 5G mobile plans

All Verizon Home Internet plans have no hidden fees, no annual contracts, no extra charges for required equipment, and now the price is guaranteed for up to four years with Fios Gigabit Connection

We’ve got new offers and perks for Fios home internet customers, including new Gigabit plans for streamers and gamers, price-locks, a Verizon Home Router rental included with internet plans and more

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Verizon announced major savings for Home Internet. Now, our award-winning Fios Home Internet, our 5G Home Internet and LTE Home Internet on our award-winning mobile network are all available to customers starting at the low price of $25 per month with AutoPay and a premium 5G mobile plan – all without extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps1. At a time when the cost of almost everything seems to be going up, Verizon is offering home internet at a price you’ll love.

With this new offering the price is the price, guaranteed. So, ditch cable and switch to Verizon Home Internet with absolutely no regrets.

“Since the beginning, Verizon has been the gold standard when it comes to delivering fast and reliable phone service, so we are excited to bring that same standard of excellence to customers with our Home Internet services around the country at an unbeatable value,” said Frank Boulben chief revenue officer of Verizon Consumer Group. “At a time when Americans are looking more closely at their finances, it’s important to know that you have a new choice for your home internet. You don’t need to stay with an unreliable provider and you don’t have to sacrifice quality to save.”

Ultra savings for Verizon customers

Being a Verizon customer pays off in big ways – you get our best experience at a great value, giving you exactly what you need without hidden fees.

Customers enrolled in our premium 5G Unlimited mobile plans are eligible to save $25 on Verizon’s home internet offerings from LTE Home, 5G Home and Fios, bringing the cost of basic plans – now including Fios’ 300 Mbps plan – down to just $25 per month with AutoPay for new home subscribers!

Already a Verizon Home Internet customer with a Fios internet plan and thinking of switching to our 5G mobile network? There are savings there, too. Current Fios Gigabit customers can save up to $10/line per month for four lines when they switch to America’s most-awarded network with select 5G mobile plans with AutoPay.

Internet services and 5G Ultra Wideband are available in select areas and 5G Nationwide is available in over 2,700 cities. To learn more about Verizon Home Internet services, visit verizon.com/home and plug in your address to see what service is available in your area.

Starting today, Fios customers get even more

Today, Fios announced a host of perks and plans for new customers who enroll in mobile and home plans that offer more choice and flexibility on the award-winning, 100% fiber-optic network, with upload speeds that are up to significantly faster than cable.

In addition to $25 off Fios internet plans for new internet customers with our premium 5G mobile plans, here are some of Fios’ most exciting new offers:

A four-year price guarantee on Gigabit and 2 Gigabit plans

New 1 Gig and 2 Gig plan options, where available, so gaming and streaming customers can choose from plans that best meet their home internet needs

Access 300 and 500 Mbps plans across the Fios footprint (that means you can get 300 Mbps internet — downlink and uplink, with upload speeds way faster than cable — for just $25 per month if you’ve got one of our premium 5G Unlimited mobile plans, and enroll in AutoPay and our Mobile+Home Discount!)

A complementary router rental included with all Fios internet plans

Premium plan perks include up to 12 months of Disney+ on us (then, one subscription per Verizon account is $7.99/month and customers can cancel anytime), Verizon Cloud Storage, up to $100 in gaming credits and more

To unlock these savings, customers must enroll in the Fios Mobile+Home Discount and a home internet setup fee may apply.

Today’s announcement builds on Verizon’s 5G growth and innovation across industries with its mobility, nationwide broadband and consumer offerings.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

