DLA LLC Named a Top Workplace in New Jersey for 2022 for the Second Year in a Row, Placing in the Top 10

FAIRFIELD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DLA LLC (DLA), a leading provider of internal audit, accounting advisory, and corporate finance services, announced today that is has been ranked in the top 10 of New Jersey’s Top Workplaces for small companies (50-149 employees) by NJ Advance Media. This is the second year in a row that DLA has been recognized as one of the top places to work in New Jersey by NJ Advance Media.

NJ Advanced Media recognized 88 companies across New Jersey as Top Workplaces. This recognition honors the most admired companies in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The award recognizes DLA as one of the state’s top employers based on factors such as professional growth, office culture, employee satisfaction, and strength of leadership. The confidential employee survey was collected by Energage to allow employees to share candid feedback.

“It is an honor for DLA to be recognized as one of the top 10 New Jersey Workplaces for the second year in a row by NJ Advanced Media, especially because this distinction stems from our valued employees during the COVID-19 pandemic who have been instrumental to our success,” said David Landau, Founder & CEO, DLA LLC. “Our goal is to make a difference – in our clients’ businesses, in our communities and in the lives of our team members. Being recognized as one of the top places to work in New Jersey is a clear indication that we are achieving that goal,” continued Landau.

About DLA LLC

Founded in 2001, DLA provides internal audit, accounting, and corporate finance advisory services to hundreds of clients. DLA’s leadership team averages 30+ years of experience and is led by Big Four veterans with deep industry expertise. DLA specializes in internal audit, accounting advisory, forensic accounting, valuation and litigation support, tax, risk management, investment banking, and IT advisory services. The company is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

