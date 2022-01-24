DSP Concepts and LG Electronics Announce a Joint Collaboration to Bring AI-Powered Sound to Car Makers

With the DSP Concepts Audio Weaver development platform, engineers can easily deploy LG Electronics machine learning-powered audio algorithms to automotive chipsets

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#artificialintelligence—DSP Concepts, the Audio of Things category leader and the creator of the Audio Weaver® development platform, has been chosen by LG Electronics (LGE) as the AI Sound technology partner for the automotive industry.

LGE first launched Deep Neural Network-based, on-device AI Sound technology for the LG OLED TV product line in 2019. The solution achieved superior sound quality and received critical acclaim for two consecutive years with OLED65CX in 2020 and OLED65C1 in 2021. Now LGE is adopting the DSP Concepts Audio Weaver platform so that automotive engineers can utilize AI Sound to significantly enhance the in-cabin sound experience. AI Sound is a machine learning-powered technology that expands any stereo or surround sound content into enveloping spatial audio. The AI Sound algorithm analyzes content to detect genre, then identifies dialog, effects, and frequencies. In real-time, and on a scene-by-scene basis, AI Sound uses those data points to produce an unparalleled immersive sound experience.

“Based on our successful collaborations with DSP Concepts for LGE’s premium consumer electronics products, we are looking forward to strengthening our leading audio technology brand by expanding adoption of the Audio Weaver platform for the automotive industry,” said Jeonghyu Yang, Vice President, Leader of the SoC Fundamental Technology Lab at CTO Division in LGE. “Audio Weaver gives automotive OEMs a fully optimized, hardware-independent audio framework that streamlines the integration of advanced processing algorithms making it easy to enhance the audio experience for drivers and passengers.”

The two companies plan to continue the collaboration to make additional machine learning-powered audio algorithms from LGE available on Audio Weaver, and will endeavor to collaborate on future technologies aimed at delivering remarkable new audio experiences.

“Recent technological advancements in the automotive industry, especially in electric vehicles, have led to exciting new innovations in automotive audio,” said Chin Beckmann, CEO and co-founder of DSP Concepts. “With Audio Weaver, car makers can access leading-edge LGE algorithms like AI Sound to build a fully orchestrated immersive sound environment in the cabin.”

A demonstration of AI Sound running on the Audio Weaver platform will debut live at the Automotive Audio Conference hosted by the AES (Audio Engineering Society) in Detroit from June 8 – 10.

For more information on DSP Concepts’ products and services please visit https://w.dspconcepts.com/.

About DSP Concepts, Inc.

DSP Concepts is the Silicon Valley-based leader in the Audio of Things (AoT) market and the creator of Audio Weaver, the audio experience design platform that makes audio innovation easy. DSP Concepts equips and supports engineers with real-time workflows to quickly stand up prototypes, collaborate and modify designs across teams, and deploy to the most popular chipsets from leading semiconductor companies including Analog Devices, MediaTek, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, STMicroelectronics, Cadence Design Systems, Arm, and others. DSP Concepts technologies are embedded in millions of automotive and consumer products, delivering remarkable audio experience solutions to prestigious brands including Bang & Olufsen, BMW, Braun, Facebook, Garmin, GoPro, LG, Mercedes Benz, Panasonic, Peloton, Porsche, Samsung, Sennheiser, Spotify, Tesla, and many more.

“Audio Weaver” is a registered trademark of DSP Concepts, Inc. DSP Concepts is a trademark of DSP Concepts, Inc. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

