Dyve Biosciences to Participate in the BIO International Convention

CAMARILLO, Calif., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dyve Biosciences, Inc. (“Dyve”), a clinical-stage biotech company applying its proprietary transdermal delivery technology to a broad pipeline of clinical assets, today announced that Chuck Harbert, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Dyve and additional members of management will be attending the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) Annual Convention taking place at the San Diego Convention Center, Monday June 13 – Thursday, June 16, 2022. Company management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Dyve Biosciences management, please visit https://www.bio.org/events/bio-international-convention/registration.

About BIO and the BIO International Convention

BIO is the world’s largest biotechnology organization, providing advocacy, business development and communications services for more than 1,200 members worldwide. Our mission is to be the champion of biotechnology and the advocate for our member organizations—both large and small. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology technologies. Corporate members range from entrepreneurial companies developing a first product to Fortune 100 multinationals. We also represent state and regional biotech associations, service providers to the industry and academic centers. Currently there are over 3,000+ international and domestic companies registered to attend BIO 2022 across the biotech industry.

About Dyve Biosciences

Dyve is a clinical-stage biotech company applying its proprietary transdermal delivery technology to a broad pipeline of clinical assets, including a collection of new chemical entities (NCEs) in collaboration with a major pharmaceutical company. Dyve has an emulsion-based platform technology that has succeeded where previous attempts with patches and microneedles have failed – allowing for the topical application and transdermal delivery of both simple and complex molecules that are neither suitable nor optimal for traditional oral and injectable routes of administration. Dyve’s transdermal delivery system provides a new paradigm for a universal third route of drug delivery, combining the fast onset of action and systemic availability of an injectable, with the convenience and optimal pharmacokinetic profile of an oral pill. Dyve’s goal is to set a new standard with a comprehensive transdermal delivery solution, creating therapeutics which are both patient-friendly and clinically intuitive for a wide array of indications. Dyve’s technology includes a novel approach for delivering pH-adjusting agents through the skin. This has the potential to decrease the acidic microenvironments that are key to the pathology and treatment of multiple disease states within oncology, immunology, and inflammation. For example, Dyve’s lead asset, pH-modulator DYV702, recently completed a successful multi-center, 100-patient, Phase 2 clinical study for reducing the pain associated with acute gouty arthritis. Dyve’s novel technology platform carries a robust portfolio of both pending and issued patents. For more information, please visit www.dyvebio.com .

Corporate Contact

Jim McGee

Dyve Biosciences, Inc.

805-857-6449

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2577

[email protected]