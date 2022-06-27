EC Healthcare Received “Institutional Investor” 2022 Multiple Awards in All-Asia Executive Team Rankings

HONG KONG, Jun 27, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – EC Healthcare (the “Company”, which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the “Group”, SEHK stock code: 2138), the largest non-hospital medical group in Hong Kong*, is pleased to announce the excellent result in the “All-Asia Executive Team Rankings 2022” under the category of Healthcare & Pharmaceutical organized by Institutional Investor, an international magazine.

The Group is delighted recognize as The Most Honoured Company (Healthcare & Pharmaceutical) in the division – Asia (excluding mainland China), which represents recognition of the Group’s impressive performance by the investors and the market.

Recognized as an authoritative ranking by industries, “All-Asia Executive Team Rankings” celebrates the outstanding companies and management teams in Asia. Buy-side and sell-side analysts rated the listed companies within the scope of their research according to several criteria used in evaluating performance in corporate governance.

Category / Award

Core Asia Results / Best IR Team

Asia ex-Mainland China:

The Most Honoured Company

Best CEO – Mr. Eddy Tang

Best CFO – Mr. Levin Lee

Best Investor Relations Program

Best ESG

Best Investor Relations Professional – Mr. Christopher Wong / Ms. Hermione He

Asia Small and Midcap:

Best CEO – Mr. Eddy Tang

Best CFO – Mr. Levin Lee

Best Investor Relations Program

Best ESG

Best Investor Relations Professional – Mr. Christopher Wong

Mr. Eddy Tang, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of EC Healthcare said, “The Group is honoured and grateful to receive these awards. We will continue to spare tremendous effort with the aim of further consolidating the leading position in the healthcare market and maximizing our shareholder value. The Group wishes to excel together with our much-valued stakeholders and stay proactive in continuously refining our strategies for the overall welfare of our company and the greater community.”

About EC Healthcare

EC Healthcare is Hong Kong’s largest non-hospital medical service provider*, leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, and committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-disciplinary medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group’s high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective healthcare and medical services with professionalism. The Group is a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Composite Index and the MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index.

The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, a professional hair care center HAIR FOREST, primary care clinics jointly established with health management centre re:HEALTH, a vaccine centre Hong Kong Professional Vaccine HKPV, General outpatient clinic Tencent Doctorwork, the largest one-stop pain management centre in Hong Kong New York Medical Group, the comprehensive dental centres Bayley & Jackson Dental Surgeons, EC DENTAL CARE and Health and Care Dental Clinic, a advanced diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED, a specialty clinic PREMIER MEDICAL CENTRE, SPECIALISTS CENTRAL and NEW MEDICAL CENTER, a paediatric centre PRIME CARE, a gynaecology specialist ZENITH MEDICAL CENTER AND PRENATAL DIAGNOSIS CENTRE, PathLab Medical Laboratories, Ophthalmology Center VIVID EYE and EC Veterinary Hospital and Imaging Center.

*According to independent research conducted by Frost and Sullivan in terms of revenue in 2020 and 2021

